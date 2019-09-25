Many homeowners aim to save money by hiring an unlicensed contractor. However, hiring unlicensed contractors is illegal. Making sure you hire an appropriately licensed, insured and bonded contractor may seem like extra work, but it all adds up to helping ensure that you and your interests are protected, and gives you more assurance that you’re working with reliable, reputable professionals.
For instance, if your unlicensed contractor breaks a sewer line, you're responsible. If a worker gets hurt and can't work for two years, and there's no workers' compensation coverage in place, you are on the hook for that worker's medical bills and lost wages.
Before you hire a building contractor, contact the City of Zachary Inspections Division at (225) 654-6873 to be sure the contractor is licensed and bonded to perform work in the city of Zachary.
You will need a residential permit if you are building a fence, accessory building, swimming pool, installing a generator or building your dream outdoor kitchen.
The following building procedures do not require a building permit: decks, aluminum patio covers, above-ground swimming pools, prefab building and new roofs.
It is recommended that before you remodel or decide to build, get approval from your individual homeowner’s association.
SCOTT MASTERSON,
Zachary building official