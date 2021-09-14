Seeking the top citizen
The Rotary Club of Zachary is seeking nominations for the 2021 Zachary Citizen of the Year.
Nominees should be a citizen of Zachary who exhibits the characteristics described.
- Citizen whose life is consistent with the philosophy of Rotary: “Service above Self”
- Citizen who volunteers and is active in the community and civic organizations
- Has contributed to our community on a consistent basis
- Citizen who has touched the lives of other residents
- Citizen who may have represented Zachary or the interests of Zachary on a state or national level
- Citizen who has made contributions to the community above and beyond his or her job or position
- Citizen who displays characteristics of leadership, compassion, strong moral character, and a desire to make Zachary a better place to live
If you know of such an individual, please submit in writing a brief outline of the accomplishments of the nominee to one of the following:
Scott Buzhardt sbuz80@bellsouth.net
Mack Lea mleadvm@cox.net
Brent Fuselier bfuselier@aol.com
Charlene Smith charlenemcsmith@gmail.com
Nominations will close during the first week of October. The date will be announced.
Back to School in Baker
The Baker Chamber of Commerce Back To School Supply Drive-Thru has been moved to 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sept. 18.
The Baker Chamber of Commerce will be giving away backpacks stuffed with school supplies for the residents of Baker. This event will require face coverings and for people to stay inside their vehicles.
Enter the Baker Municipal Center off Groom Road onto Alabama Street. Circle around the building. Volunteers will be handing pre-filled book bags to people in their cars near the exit. Head out on the other side back onto Groom Road.
Elections delayed
Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered the delay of upcoming elections that feature important constitutional amendments.
“I am thankful that the Governor has recognized the importance of our recommendation to move the Oct. 9 election to Nov. 13 and the Nov. 13 election to Dec. 11,” Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said. “This will allow our staff and local partners more time to properly prepare for a statewide election while ensuring the integrity of our election processes and that our voters’ traditional voting habits are as undisturbed as possible.”
All parishes will vote on constitutional amendments.
Help others by donating used items
A St. Vincent de Paul Truck will be parked at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at the entrance, 4826 Main St., Zachary. from 9 a.m. to noon, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. until noon.
Help fill the truck with gently used clothing, baby clothes and items, shoes, coats, sheets, towels, bedspreads, small working appliances, lamps, pots/pans/dishes and furniture. Electronics, mattresses or box springs will not be accepted.
Place all donated items (except furniture) in plastic bags or boxes.
For information, contact the church office at (225) 654-5778.