"Bewitched, Bothered, and Bewildered" — a song popularized by the late great Ella Fitzgerald — aptly describes the start of November for those who follow Zachary Sports.
There was much to be happy and in awe about, things that were troubling and a Thursday night that was a little befuddling and left me bewildered.
The day — Nov. 3 — started with the cross-country team competing in the regional championship at Highland Park in the morning. Rhen Langley started things off with a bang earning star of the day for Zachary athletics with a first-place overall finish with a time of 15:26.30. The ZHS boys cross-country team finished as the regional runners-up with junior Damien Sprouse, senior Dillon Moree and junior Noah McKneely finishing in the top 25.
Later in the day, the girls finished fourth overall with junior Rylee Deignan (20:07.62) finishing in 11th place to lead the Broncos.
That evening, the cross-country, swim team and other fall sports seniors, support staff, cheerleaders and others were recognized on Senior Night before and at halftime of the ZHS football game against Catholic High School.
Was this a “big game?” You betcha. Both teams came in undefeated in district, one loss overall and both situated at or near the top of the 5A rankings. The Broncos even pulled a jersey change. Before the game they warmed up in red jerseys and transitioned to the new Columbia blue jerseys as they entered a packed Bronco stadium for the kickoff.
The game was simply put “a tale of two halves.” The Broncos offense, and in particular Tylon Williams, were explosive in the first half while the Catholic Bears leaned on a huge offensive line to play ball control.
Williams scored on a 52-yard reception and a 36-yard rushing touchdown. The Broncos held a 14-7 lead at the break with the offense set to receive the second-half kickoff.
It appeared that the second half would be a reversal of scripts as the Broncos first possession saw a smash-mouth running game consume yards and time to take a 21-7 lead. An interception on the ensuing Bears possession put the Broncos in position to put the game out of reach. They would not capitalize and from there it was all Bears.
In a halftime interview with the ZHS radio broadcast team, Coach David Brewerton indicated he was pleased with the score but a little concerned with the amount of time the defense was on the field during the first half. His fears were not exaggerated.
Catholic threw a single pass in the second half as they relied on a punishing rushing attack that wore down the Broncos. As the Bears tightened the scoring and took the lead in the fourth quarter, the visiting crowd grew louder and louder.
A couple of observations for ZHS football fans to consider as the Broncos prepare for the playoffs run that we all hope will result in a fifth State Championship. There is no bigger “pick me up” for a tired team than the energy from a crowd that is on their feet pulling them through adversity. That was not the case on Nov. 3 in Bronco Stadium. Why? I have no idea. The stakes (a district championship against a rival) were high and you would have anticipated that a packed ZHS crowd would match the intensity on the field and in the visiting stands. It did not.
There are arguably four phases important to football. The first three everyone is familiar with as it consists of offense, defense and special teams. The fourth phase (or 12th man if you prefer the nomenclature used by a college in Texas) is equally important as it consists of the parents, classmates and other constituents that make up the home fan base. They can have a tremendous impact.
Fans will get another chance to cheer on the Broncos Friday when they host St. Amant.
Here is to hoping that the ZHS “fourth phase” embraces the playoffs and is more inclined to stand up and cheer for the Broncos rather than sit in their seats and quietly watch.