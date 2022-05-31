Teams Hot Mess Express and Blues Chili’s were the judges' and people’s choice winners, respectively, in the Code Red Chili Cook-off & Salsa Competition held May 21 in Zachary’s downtown and historic district.
The event is an annual fundraiser for the Lane Foundation, the charitable arm of Lane Regional Medical Center. The schedule was moved up two hours because volatile weather was forecast for the latter part of the day, but an even earlier conclusion was warranted when heavy rain moved into the region before midafternoon.
Activities included a Kid’s Zone, an arts and crafts market, face painting, games and live music featuring Curley Taylor & the Zydeco Trouble, Run for Cover and Blue Crab Redemption.
Lane Foundation organizers credited the local teams and sponsors for making the event successful. “This was our comeback event after being shut down for several years due to COVID-19,” Theresa Payment, Lane Foundation director, said. “We were in a new location and new set up. There were record highs set that day, both weather and in the chili. We appreciate our sponsors and volunteers. Without them, we would not have been able to raise $15,000 for the Lane Foundation.”
The winners were:
- Judges Red Chili: Hot Mess Express, head cook Leah Cole
- Judges Salsa: Team Ring Sting, head cook Jane Ragsdale
- People’s Choice Chili: Blue Chili’s, head cook Michael White
- People’s Choice Salsa: Triple S, head cook Sean Sullivan
- Best Decorated Tent: Grateful Red, head cook Will Peay