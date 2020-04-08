Not all heroes wear capes, and on April 1, Zachary turned out in force in a show of support of those who wear scrubs, lab coats and white uniforms. The We Care Caravan was organized to give schoolchildren and Zachary first responders an opportunity to show support to the health care providers working on the front lines as the city joins other Louisiana cities fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
The Zachary Police Department and other first responders were on the other side of the applause as they led a caravan that included children waving homemade signs and many waving from open sunroofs. Scores of hospital staff members came out of the facility, many still wearing masks and uniforms, to accept the honking, waving and moral support.
The parade served a second purpose for two senior facilities near the medical center. Residents of Oakwood Village Assisted Living facility and Zachary Manor nursing home do not have cases of coronavirus, but their residents are in strict isolation for their protection. Staff members wear masks and gear to protect the elders, and no visitors are allowed.
Zachary Manor director of nursing Diatania Scott said an elderly resident sat in the entryway of the facility hoping to get a glimpse of her family members. When they did pass, honking their horns and waiving, she lit up with excitement. The caregivers and staff members were also showered with “thank yous” from the passing parade participant. “Her family sent word that they were coming around,” Scott said. “So, this is a blessing.”
Oakwood Village marketing director Christy Nolan has coordinated family visiting sessions where residents can visit from windows and talk at the same time by phone. This allows them to see their loved ones and hear their voices at the same time, but with no risk of exposure.
Zachary From Afar was established a week ago to rally around the medical community during the global pandemic. In addition to participating in the parade, the group has also helped to organize a meal train for the Lane staff. Area businesses and restaurants are taking turns providing safe-to-receives meals free of charge to the hospital staff.
Theresa Payment, director of the Lane Foundation, said the support is going a long way in keeping up the spirits of the hospital staff, and she expressed thanks to the businesses and members of the community who have made special efforts to give back to hospital staff.
“We are so thankful for all of the individuals and businesses who have graciously donated supplies, meals, masks, and shown support for us during this health crisis," Payment said. "One of the most effective ways you can help is to give to our Lane Foundation COVID-19 Support Fund. The coronavirus is difficult to predict, so all donations will be used to meet our most pressing needs for our staff and organization. "
Possible non-financial donations include bottled water, D-cell batteries, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, shoe covers, safety glasses, candy, snacks, and protein bars.
These items can be dropped off during business hours to Superior Ford of Zachary, 4303 La. 19, Zachary. There is a drop off box outside to help practice social distancing.
Financial donations can be made on the foundation website at www.lanermcfoundation.org. For information, contact Payment at (225) 658-6699 or email tpayment@lanermc.org.