Sgt. Justin Nevels is something of a celebrity at Zachary High School.
Walking on a recent Tuesday morning through the school gym, where students were busy tinkering with contraptions they’d built for physics class, Nevels couldn’t take more than a few steps without someone calling out “Hey, Officer Nevels!” The teenagers shook his hand and slapped high-fives, eager to have him take a look at their projects.
As the school resource officer at Zachary High, Nevels is the first line of defense against any safety threat that might arise at the campus of more than 1,500 students. But many know him better as a friendly face they see every day in the hallways — someone who asks “What’s up?” while gently prodding them to move along and get to their next class on time.
In his six years as a resource officer, Nevels has come to know the students — and the challenges that adolescence throws at them — well.
“You build a rapport with these students, and you’re able to tell how they are on a daily basis,” Nevels said. “You can just tell when something is wrong with them. If I see that something’s bothering them … I’ll take time to sit them down and say, ‘What’s going on? Is it something that I can help you with?’ ”
Nevels is one of three Zachary Police Department officers trained as school resource officers. The other two are stationed at Northwestern Middle School and Copper Mill Elementary School.
The rest of the city’s schools, which educate lower elementary grades, are patrolled by off-duty officers who take turns working extra-duty details. That arrangement took effect this year after district leaders adopted new security measures in the wake of high-profile school shootings elsewhere in the country.
A detail officer also assists Nevels in keeping watch over Zachary High’s sprawling complex of buildings, which is dotted with about 100 surveillance cameras. When he’s not monitoring those video feeds, Nevels is crisscrossing the campus on foot, checking that doors are locked and occasionally dropping in on a class or activity.
“I normally walk about 5 miles a day,” Nevels said.
Nevels, who has nearly two decades of law enforcement experience, gets involved in disciplinary matters only if a criminal offense has occurred. Dress code violations and the like are left for school personnel to address.
Students sometimes approach him with tips.
“We do get a lot of information being in this position,” Nevels said. “In fact, I had students come to me before prom and say, ‘Hey, I hear that this is going to happen. I hear there’s going to be a big party. I hear that this is possibly going to happen to this student.’ It’s good to have … those lines of communication, and we follow through with everything that we receive.”
At nearby Northwestern Middle, resource officer Jocelyn Lawrence — or “Officer Jay” — works with about 900 seventh and eighth graders.
Lawrence has been in law enforcement since 1984 and worked in schools since 1994, initially as a Drug Abuse Resistance Education, or DARE, instructor. She transitioned to a resource officer role about the same time Zachary schools became an independent district in 2003.
Zachary’s student population has climbed rapidly since then. Times and technology have changed, too, bringing about social media and new ways for kids to pick on one another.
“What happens away from school can sometimes manage to get on campus. … The kids are being more emboldened now to do and say things that they would probably not do face to face,” Lawrence said.
She keeps a Louisiana criminal code book handy and doesn’t hesitate to make copies of relevant statutes for students who need a lesson on the consequences of, say, cyberbullying or truancy.
“That usually causes them to think a lot more” about their actions, Lawrence said, which is important for middle school students.
“They are losing their innocence and starting to try to branch out a little bit, acting more on their own opinions about things,” she said.
Northwestern Middle Principal Debby Brian said she depends on Lawrence for much more than simply keeping students in line. Brian sometimes calls on Lawrence to sit in on meetings with parents. Lawrence also attends many of the school’s events, and she chaperoned a recent out-of-state field trip.
“I could not function without her,” Brian said.
Resource officers are unique among law enforcement professionals, Lawrence and Nevels said. While the number of people with whom other officers interact is typically limited to however many tickets they write and calls for service they handle, resource officers are a daily presence in the lives of hundreds of students, parents, teachers and others. And they often form strong bonds with them.
For Nevels, it’s special watching students learn from their mistakes and grow over the four years of high school, “especially when it’s those kids that in ninth grade year, you have dealings with — and trust me, the ninth graders are who you deal with the most.”
“I would have to say that’s my most favorite part — seeing them blossom and mature and decide what they want to do with their lives once they graduate,” he said.
Lawrence sometimes runs into former Northwestern Middle students who still recall her encouraging words from years ago.
“When they remember something that I said and they remind me of what I said and they share with me how it impacted them going forward in their life,” Lawrence said, “that’s probably one of the most rewarding things.”