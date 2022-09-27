The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Sept. 9-22:

Jason Anders: 41; 3094 Garden Gate Ave., Zachary; domestic abuse aggravated assault — child endangerment

Christopher Bell: 27; 4748 Lee St., Zachary; carnal knowledge of a juvenile, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and pornography involving juveniles

Amy Cain: 38; 7042 Perkins Place, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Chassidy Carter: 21; 6751 Royal Oaks Court, Zachary; disturbing the peace — fistic encounter

Mauriceia Caine: 20; 4621 Lane Ave., Zachary; disturbing the peace — fistic encounter

Jalil Finch: 22; 6805 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Unit S34, Metairie; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Erica Franklin: 50; 5940 La. 10, Jackson; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Antonio Henderson: 42; 2085 College Ave., Baker; fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office

Antonio Henderson: 42; 2085 College Ave., Baker; possession of marijuana, speeding and resisting an officer

Marlon Jackson: 57; 4024 Cherry St., Zachary; resisting an officer, possession/distribution manufacturing Schedule II drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia

Jerry Johnson: 57; 4816 Clark St., Baton Rouge; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft

Jamal Jones: 41; 8820 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Timothy Mack: 29; 1832 Florida St., Baker; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Alma Marroy: 72; 944 Daniel St., Baker; felony theft

Erica Mathews: 50; 5940 La. 10, Jackson; child endangerment

Thomas Minor: 60; 4980 Lower Zachary Road, Zachary; simple battery

Jalon Moore: 18; 1572 Plains Ridge Ave., Zachary; two counts theft of a motor vehicle and simple criminal damage to property

Jalon Moore: 18; 1572 Plains Ridge Ave., Zachary; possession of marijuana

Adam Orellana: 37; 5232 Knight Drive, Zachary; possession/distribution manufacturing Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper lane usage

Jordan Rogers: 32; 12400 Jefferson Highway; Baton Rouge, theft

Jordan Rogers: 32; 12400 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge; fugitive warrants through Eagle Police Department, Eagle, Colorado

Cody Russell: 34; 163 Rodney Drive, Baton Rouge; simple criminal damage to property

Jacqueline Scott: 40; 3475 Magnolia Ave., Zachary; theft

Quincy Snowden: 40; 4094 Cypress Clear Court, Zachary; domestic abuse battery — child endangerment

Krystale Turner: 34; 7774 Gov. Derbigny Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Andre Williams: 43; 2821 Sherwood St., Baton Rouge; stalking

