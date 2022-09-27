The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Sept. 9-22:
Jason Anders: 41; 3094 Garden Gate Ave., Zachary; domestic abuse aggravated assault — child endangerment
Christopher Bell: 27; 4748 Lee St., Zachary; carnal knowledge of a juvenile, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and pornography involving juveniles
Amy Cain: 38; 7042 Perkins Place, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Chassidy Carter: 21; 6751 Royal Oaks Court, Zachary; disturbing the peace — fistic encounter
Mauriceia Caine: 20; 4621 Lane Ave., Zachary; disturbing the peace — fistic encounter
Jalil Finch: 22; 6805 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Unit S34, Metairie; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Erica Franklin: 50; 5940 La. 10, Jackson; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Antonio Henderson: 42; 2085 College Ave., Baker; fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
Antonio Henderson: 42; 2085 College Ave., Baker; possession of marijuana, speeding and resisting an officer
Marlon Jackson: 57; 4024 Cherry St., Zachary; resisting an officer, possession/distribution manufacturing Schedule II drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia
Jerry Johnson: 57; 4816 Clark St., Baton Rouge; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft
Jamal Jones: 41; 8820 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Timothy Mack: 29; 1832 Florida St., Baker; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Alma Marroy: 72; 944 Daniel St., Baker; felony theft
Erica Mathews: 50; 5940 La. 10, Jackson; child endangerment
Thomas Minor: 60; 4980 Lower Zachary Road, Zachary; simple battery
Jalon Moore: 18; 1572 Plains Ridge Ave., Zachary; two counts theft of a motor vehicle and simple criminal damage to property
Jalon Moore: 18; 1572 Plains Ridge Ave., Zachary; possession of marijuana
Adam Orellana: 37; 5232 Knight Drive, Zachary; possession/distribution manufacturing Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper lane usage
Jordan Rogers: 32; 12400 Jefferson Highway; Baton Rouge, theft
Jordan Rogers: 32; 12400 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge; fugitive warrants through Eagle Police Department, Eagle, Colorado
Cody Russell: 34; 163 Rodney Drive, Baton Rouge; simple criminal damage to property
Jacqueline Scott: 40; 3475 Magnolia Ave., Zachary; theft
Quincy Snowden: 40; 4094 Cypress Clear Court, Zachary; domestic abuse battery — child endangerment
Krystale Turner: 34; 7774 Gov. Derbigny Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Andre Williams: 43; 2821 Sherwood St., Baton Rouge; stalking