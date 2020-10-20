Early voting underway
Early voting for the Nov. 3 election is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 27, except Sundays. Visit www.sos.la.gov/ElectionsAndVoting/Pages/default.aspx for information including what’s on the ballot. East Baton Rouge Parish has several early voting sites including the Motor Vehicle Building, 2250 Main St., Baker; and the Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Rd. In Baton Rouge, voting is at the Louisiana State Archives Building, 3851 Essen Lane; Baton Rouge City Hall, 222 St Louis St., Room 607; and Forest Community Park, 13900 S. Harrells Ferry Road.
Christmas Parade canceled for 2020
The Zachary Chamber of Commerce announced it will not be hosting the annual Zachary Christmas Parade this year. "We consulted with city leaders and other officials and determined that it would pose a health risk to the community if large crowds gathered for the parade," the organization said in its newsletter.
Farmers Market birthday celebration back on
The Zachary Farmers Market Birthday Celebration, which was postponed by Hurricane Delta is from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 24, at Hug Your People Memorial Park. Plans include live music, an old-fashioned cake walk, a sidewalk chalk obstacle course and a visit from the Zachary Fire Department, as well as 35-plus vendors on Lee Street and 15-plus “Under the Oaks.”
Light Up Zachary
On Facebook, the Zachary Police Department asked for the public’s assistance to Light Up Zachary. People who locate an inoperative streetlight in the city limits of Zachary are asked to report the location of the streetlight to police department by calling (225) 654-1921. Once inoperative streetlights are located, the department will report them to the appropriate electric company so that they may be repaired.
State sites opening after the storm
Port Hudson State Historic Site said on Facebook that the park is open. Is said the maintenance staff and Zachary High School's JROTC cleared the downed trees and debris from the trails. However, The Fort Desperate boardwalk will be closed for an undetermined amount of time as a result of tree damage. A detour around the boardwalk has been established: follow the yellow taped path for safety.
Other state historic sites in the area were set to reopen by this past weekend after cleaning up storm damage, but check with the individual site to make sure.
Retreat Center seek help
The Judson Baptist Retreat Center is one of the many organizations that has been hit by pandemic social distancing requirements. On its website, the camp has listed some of the problems that need to be addressed and its break-even goal and total goal for donations. Visit www.judsonretreat.org for details and to donate.
Drive-up flu shots planned
Baton Rouge General’s family medicine clinic in Zachary is teaming with the YMCA to bring drive-up flu shot events to the community from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 20 and 26 outside the Americana YMCA, 4200 Liberty Way. CC’s Coffee House will be on hand with free coffee for those receiving flu shots.
Ages 3 and up are welcome, and flu shots are free with most insurances. Noninsurance payment options are available. Bring a valid photo ID and insurance card and remember to wear a mask. For information, call (225) 237-1625.
Boo at the Zoo
BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo's Boo at the Zoo continues Oct. 24-25. Admission gates will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and zoo grounds close at 5 p.m. Regular zoo admission applies and free for members. For information on Boo at the Zoo, visit brzoo.org/events/special/boo-at-the-zoo/ or call (225) 775-3877.
Lane Foundation Golf Tournament coming
The Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation’s third annual Golf Tournament is Nov. 6, at Beaver Creek Golf Course, Zachary, with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Registration is underway; entry fee is $400 per team or $100 per individual golfer and includes golf cart, course fee, driving range balls, gift bag, and refreshments and food along the course. For registration, visit LaneRMCfoundation.org or call (225) 658-6699.
Golf tournament supports work of Knights of Columbus
The Knights of Columbus Council 10080 in Zachary is hosting its 5th annual Golf Scramble Tournament on Oct. 31 at the Copper Mill Golf Course. Cost is $50 per player or $200 per four-person team. Individuals can be placed on teams. Coffee and light breakfast are provided before play starts at 8 a.m. Lunch and awards are at the conclusion of play. Hole sponsors and prizes are sought. Hole sponsorship in $75. Contact the Zachary KCs at (225) 270-1074 or kofc10080@gmail.com to register to play or sponsor. For details visit www.facebook.com/events/342408216924275/.
Get you rifles ready for the season
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office invites the public to its annual Hunter’s Sight-in Program. Visit the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Firearms Training facility, 999 W. Irene Road, Zachary, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30 or Nov. 1. All weapons will be sighted in by range staff only. Weapons must be in good working condition. No muzzleloaders and no reloaded ammunition will be fired. Contact the range staff at (225) 389-8268 with questions.