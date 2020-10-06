Lane Foundation sets date for annual Golf Tournament
The Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation’s third annual Golf Tournament is Nov. 6, at Beaver Creek Golf Course, Zachary, with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Registration is underway; entry fee is $400 per team or $100 per individual golfer and includes golf cart, course fee, driving range balls, gift bag, and refreshments and food along the course. For registration or sponsorship information, visit LaneRMCfoundation.org or call (225) 658-6699.
Zachary Lions Club to hold Autumn Garage Sale
The Zachary Lions Club will hold its annual garage sale Friday and Saturday, Oct. 9-10. The profit will be used to support its community projects. It was rescheduled from March and items donated then are available, including household items, books, purses, bed linens, coffee tables, pictures and frames, children's toys, Christmas and Halloween decorations, etc.
Free vision screening for preschool children
For the 20th year, Zachary Lions Club is providing free vision screening to help identify children with vision problems. Members conduct screenings at preschools, daycare centers, Sunday schools or any place that children regularly gather.
The club, in conjunction with the Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation, is operating the Louisiana Lions Cubsight program that provides a free vision screening for children to detect potential vision disorders in children that can cause permanent loss vision when treatment is delayed.
Since 2001, members have screened more than 20,000 children in the parish. If your child is between 1 and 5 years of age, it is the time to have his or her vision checked. Contact any Lions Cubsight team members or call (225) 654-6325. The child's vision is tested with a camera that determines in 1 second whether the child's vision passes or needs to be referred to an ophthalmologist or optometrist.
Get you rifles ready for the season
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office invites the public to its annual Hunter’s Sight-in Program. This event gives hunters the opportunity to verify their hunting and sporting rifles are zeroed-in prior to the opening of hunting season. Visit the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Firearms Training facility, 999 W. Irene Road, Zachary, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30 or Nov. 1. All weapons will be sighted in by range staff only. Weapons must be in good working condition. No muzzleloaders and no reloaded ammunition will be fired. Contact the range staff at (225) 389-8268 with questions.
Bug spray needed for southwest La.
Zachary United Methodist Church reports people working in homes and businesses in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura are in need of insect repellent, especially for mosquitos. To help, place an order through Amazon and have it delivered directly to Asbury United Methodist Church, 101 Live Oak Blvd., Lafayette, LA 70503; make a donation through Zachary Methodist's Hurricane Relief fund at www.zacharyumc.org; or bring donations to the church.
Celebrate the Zachary Farmers Market
From 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 10, the Zachary Farmers Market will celebrate the birthday of its revitalization.
- Guest vendors will join the more than 35 market vendors.
- The Zachary Fire Department will bring a fire truck to the market for children and adults to have an up close look.
- Music will be performed from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. by Lanford.
- A cake/market walk will be held 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to noon.
- A special sidewalk chalk obstacle course will be available.
- The Baton Rouge Soldier Outreach Program, which sends care packages to deployed soldiers, will be on hand.
Golf tournament supports work of Knights of Columbus
The Knights of Columbus Council 10080 in Zachary is hosting its 5th annual Golf Scramble Tournament on Oct. 31 at the Copper Mill Golf Course. Cost is $50 per player or $200 per 4-person team. Individuals can be placed on teams. Coffee and light breakfast are provided before play starts at 8 a.m. Lunch and awards are at the conclusion of play.
Hole sponsors and prizes are sought. Hole sponsorship in $75.
Contact the Zachary KCs at (225) 270-1074 or kofc10080@gmail.com to register to play or sponsor. For details visit www.facebook.com/events/342408216924275/
Previous tournament beneficiaries include Zachary Food Pantry, Foundation Industries Special Adult Needs, Zachary High Bronco Buddies Program, St. John’s Youth Ministry, Metanoia House human trafficking refuge and more.
Free coronavirus testing
In light of the recent weather, the free coronavirus testing in Baker has been moved to 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 at Miracle Place Church, 2080 Main St., Baker. Pre-registration will be available until Oct. 14.
Boo at the Zoo
BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo will host its 24th annual Boo at the Zoo on Oct. 17- 18 and Oct. 24- 25. Admission gates will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and zoo grounds close at 5 p.m. Regular zoo admission applies and free for members. For more information on Boo at the Zoo, visit brzoo.org/events/special/boo-at-the-zoo/ or call (225) 775-3877.
Document shredding available
The Bank of Zachary will have a free Community Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 17 at the Main Branch, 4743 Main St., Zachary.