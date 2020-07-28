Lane Rehabilitation Center, 4601 McHugh Road, Zachary, celebrated 20 years of providing care for patients requiring physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy on an inpatient basis, a news release said.
Treatment may focus on ambulation; muscle strengthening and coordination; use of adaptive equipment; independent living skills; cognitive and communication skills; bowel and bladder management; and psychological adjustment. Patients are encouraged to do as much as possible for themselves during their stay, thereby speeding up the rehabilitation process and building independence.
Rehabilitation professionals use the latest techniques and equipment to provide personalized care for a variety of diagnoses, including amputation, balance disorders, brain injury, joint replacement, movement disorders, multiple traumas, neurological disorders, post-surgical conditions, spinal dysfunction, sports-related injuries, stroke and workplace injuries.
For information or physician referral assistance, call (225) 658-6794.