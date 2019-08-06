A Zachary city councilman wants to limit how much acreage made up of wetlands, retention ponds and other unusable land developers can count toward green space requirements in new subdivisions.
Councilman Brandon Noel floated his idea Monday to the city’s planning and zoning commissioners, who gave him the green light to introduce an ordinance amending open space requirements to the city council, likely on Aug. 13.
Noel said changes are needed to put some more “teeth” in the development code, which mandates subdivisions to have open, or "green," space. The exact amount depends on factors such as the zoning classification. But the code doesn’t clearly define what qualifies as green space, where it should be located or how it should be used.
Developers sometimes pick up tracts including wetlands where houses can’t be constructed for “pennies on the dollar,” Noel, said, then count those unbuildable areas as green space.
“I don’t think 6 acres of wetlands in the back is the spirit of why this was put into the UDC (unified development code),” Noel said. Instead, he said, open space is meant to be usable to residents in the form of things like walking paths, playgrounds and community gathering areas.
He is proposing that wetlands, ponds and such can comprise no more than 20% of open space and that only 10% of open space can be on the perimeter of subdivisions.
“It needs to be integrated in the community,” he said.
Noel also wants to divide map plans for proposed subdivisions into four quadrants and require each of them to meet development code requirements on its own, as if it was an independent subdivision.
“Each area should stand alone with the open space requirement, thereby ensuring that the entire subdivision is being served by open and common space … and it’s not just stuck in one area,” he said.
The commissioners were generally receptive to Noel’s proposal, but were tepid about the quadrant idea.
“I’m a little concerned that that may restrict developers to a level where they’re not using economic sense,” Commissioner Mike Freeman said.
He suggested that the ordinance instead make each phase of construction meet the open space requirement. Noel said he's open to making that revision.
“If phases 2, 3, 4, 5 don’t happen, that open space requirement is met” already with phase 1, Freeman said.
Also on Monday:
- Laura Freeman was sworn in as a commissioner, replacing Tommy Womack, who recently stepped down. Laura Freeman and Mike Freeman are not related.
- The commission recommended the City Council approve a final plat for the final phase of construction in Meadow View, which included 100 lots and a retention pond. The council has to sign off on the final plat to verify the developer built what was approved at the preliminary plat stage.
- The commission recommended the City Council approve rezoning a strip mall at 5145 Main St. from business park to commercial suburban. Kevin Williams, manager of the property, said the change is necessary to accommodate a new restaurant that plans to serve alcohol. The commission realized after voting that the business is to be called Z Daiquiri — raising questions about whether it’s actually a bar, which would require the commercial general zoning. “I’m not looking to have some kind of club,” Williams said, noting that about 90% of sales will come from food. Commissioner Billy Kline said the issue is worth pointing out to the City Council when the commission passes along its recommendations.