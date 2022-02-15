Librarians Kristy Gilpin, of Rollins Place Elementary, and Rebecca Gerdes, of Zachary Early Learning Center and Northwestern Elementary, made magic happen for their prekindergarten through second grade students Jan. 28.
Every child who attends the three schools was able to log on to a Zoom link to watch a concert and have a virtual visit with author Eric Litwin.
Litwin is a “song-singing, guitar-strumming,” No. 1 New York Times bestselling, award-winning author who brings early literacy and music together, a news release said. He is the original author of the “Pete the Cat” series as well as the author of “The Nuts,” “Groovy Joe” and “The Poop Song.”
“What a way to showcase the way our schools work together, even though we are on separate campuses," said Laurie Condon, assistant principal of Zachary Early Learning Center. "Kristy Gilpin and Rebecca Gerdes are superstars. I hope our community knows just how lucky we are to have these two incredible women on our team.”
Condon said MIS Technology Group and the schools’ tech teams were able to get 96 classrooms on a Zoom meeting smoothly.