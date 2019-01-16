Menus subject to change.

Lower elementary grades may not serve fish and seafood.

Prekindergarten through eighth grade

Thursday

Breakfast: Yogurt cup, blueberry/banana muffin, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Baked chicken, roasted red potatoes, steamed spinach, fruit choices, wheat roll

Friday

Breakfast: Grits, cheese toast, fruit and juice, milk choice

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, tossed salad, cucumber tomato cup, fruit choices, brownie bites

Monday

No School — Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Tuesday

Breakfast: Breakfast muffin, sausage links, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken taquitos, Mexican beans, tossed salad with dressing, corn on the cob, fruit choices

Wednesday

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, hash brown tots, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Salisbury steak, rice and gravy, carrot cup, Asian blend veggies, fruit choices, wheat roll

Jan. 24

Breakfast: Oatmeal, toast with jelly, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Lasagna, tossed salad with dressing, carrot coins, fruit choices, garlic toast

High School

January menus not available. 

View comments