Menus subject to change.
Lower elementary grades may not serve fish and seafood.
Prekindergarten through eighth grade
Thursday
Breakfast: Yogurt cup, blueberry/banana muffin, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Baked chicken, roasted red potatoes, steamed spinach, fruit choices, wheat roll
Friday
Breakfast: Grits, cheese toast, fruit and juice, milk choice
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, tossed salad, cucumber tomato cup, fruit choices, brownie bites
Monday
No School — Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Tuesday
Breakfast: Breakfast muffin, sausage links, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken taquitos, Mexican beans, tossed salad with dressing, corn on the cob, fruit choices
Wednesday
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, hash brown tots, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Salisbury steak, rice and gravy, carrot cup, Asian blend veggies, fruit choices, wheat roll
Jan. 24
Breakfast: Oatmeal, toast with jelly, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Lasagna, tossed salad with dressing, carrot coins, fruit choices, garlic toast
High School
January menus not available.