The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee and the Zachary Men’s Club took part in relief efforts to bring supplies to Hammond residents still suffering from the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
Each group held drives and solicited donations that were loaded and transported Friday to Tangipahoa Parish recipients.
Donated supplies included water, non-perishable snacks, children's toys, baby supplies and paper goods. Monetary donations were accepted and used to purchase relief items.
Tangipahoa Parish was hard hit by Hurricane Ida that made landfall in south Louisiana on Aug 29. More than a week later, close to 70 percent of the parish was still without power and blue tarps and downed trees are still a common sight across the area.
The Zachary Men’s Club and the MLK Committee are repeating efforts to bring storm relief that each took part in during the aftermath of Hurricane Laura a year ago in southwest Louisiana and centering Lake Charles communities.
Supplies were shared and bonds between Zachary and its neighbor to the west were forged. Elected officials evacuating from the Lake Charles area traded relief strategies with their Zachary counterparts, first responders sent personnel to assist in rescue, and donation drives sent supplies by the truckload to the affected parishes.
The Zachary Men’s Club is a longstanding educational and service organization with about 29 members. The club hosts frequent community events from its Rollins Road location.
The Zachary MLK Committee first became known for the yearly vigil honoring the slain civil rights leaders. The group has several community support activities including scholarship awarding efforts and a back-to-school supplies distribution event.