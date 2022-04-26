They came in their crowns, hats, tiaras and every shade of pink imaginable for a gathering that became a “Coronation of the Avenues.” The Zachary Queens brunch honored nearly 100 mothers Saturday, April 23, at the Zachary Men’s Club facility.
An event to honor mothers was the brainchild of community organizer and avid volunteer Sharon McKnight. McKnight worked for years on the annual Martin Luther King Jr. candlelight ceremony and has helped bring several outreach and community development efforts to fruition.
With little more than “another one of her ideas,” she tapped into local church, community, and government leaders to turn a brunch into a royal pep rally for the everyday unsung heroes at the foundation of the community.
A sea of pink adorned the room and guests. Some wore royal headwear and others were crowned with the church hats often paired with “Sunday best.” A catered brunch was served by volunteers and members of the Zachary Men’s Club.
Entertainment included Tamara Foster-Montgomery who sang "Wind Beneath My Wings" and group games. After the meal and speaker, bingo was featured and a game where each table of ladies designed one dress for a designated model made entirely of toilet paper. Everyone from the winning table received a prize.
Tonya Jackson was the event’s motivational speaker. Jackson, one of 10 children orphaned at an early age, grew up in the area of Zachary still known as “the Avenues.” She excelled in her studies and received her bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees from Southern University. She was a longtime teacher at Zachary High School as well as minister, mother and grandmother.
She used her familiarity to inspire a sense of greatness. “You don't know it, but you're in the midst of royalty,” she said. “I call this community my queens because growing up, my queens were the women of the Avenues. I had some queens who took me to the King. I'm here today because of the prayers of those queens; those queens who stood in the gap. I'm standing here not on my own, but there was so many who were the wind beneath my wings.”
Jackson went on to describe how ordinary people did extraordinary things to support her and her brothers and sisters. One relative, Aunt Ruth, was lauded for the many things that the world may not have never known. “She was such a queen in our lives — she touched my brothers and sisters and if she touched them, she touched me,” Jackson said.
The speaker chose to adopt a teacher’s stance to show the Biblical aspects of a queen’s special role. Her teaching points included the fact that a queen is eminent in rank and power — a chosen generation or a race of royalty. “You are seated next to the Lord Jesus in heaven on His right,” she said. So, you have a seat. Don’t give up your seat.”
The queens in pink entered the pep rally phase of the gathering and many took to their feet as Jackson told them they have specific power. Power to change some things in their city and power to defuse violence, oppression, and racism. “We got power, queens, so reign queens,” she cheered. “Take your place. I know at least one person at the table has on a tiara, but all of you have one and some people you might need to put yours back on. Maybe life happened and maybe you feel like you're not worthy of it, but God says you worthy and it’s time to dust it off.”
The pink queens of Zachary were charged and ready to reign.