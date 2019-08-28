The Capital Area CASA Association is accepting applications for the next training course for court-appointed special advocate volunteers in East Baton Rouge Parish.
The next course begins Sept. 10. CASA is seeking caring adults — especially men and African Americans — to become advocates for abused and neglected children in the parish.
Court-appointed special advocates are volunteers who speak up for abused children to help them find their forever home. In 2018, 179 volunteers provided a voice in court for more than 300 children in need of safe, permanent homes.
According to the National CASA Association, a child with an advocate receives more services and spends less time in foster care. Volunteers do not provide legal representation, nor do they replace social workers. They are an independent voice speaking solely for the best interests of the child. It is because of dedicated volunteers that CASA can serve every child that needs a voice; however, children are continually coming into foster care, and more volunteers are needed.
The training course prepares volunteers to be the best advocates with a three-week, 32-hour curriculum that covers topics such as the well-being of the child; trauma, resilience and communication skills; mental health; poverty and professional communication; and substance abuse and cultural competence.
No special background is required to become a CASA volunteer. The first step is to attend a 45-minute orientation session at the CASA office, 848 Louisiana Ave. The next session is at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.
To learn more about CASA or to let organizers know you will attend orientation, visit casabr.org/volunteer or call (225) 379-8598.