The Zachary Farmers Market kicks off Oct. 5 in downtown Zachary at the HugYourPeople Community Park on Lee Street near Virginia Street, behind Zachary City Hall.
“We are so excited to revive this community event and can’t wait for Zachary residents to be able to purchase vegetables from local farmers and browse through the numerous vendors booths who will be on hand selling their handmade wares,” said Nita Edwards, Zachary Farmers Market coordinator.
The market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For updates on particular vendors and their wares, visit the Zachary Farmers Market Facebook Page. Photographs of the products will be posted.
The first 50 children to attend the farmers market on Oct. 5 will be able to decorate a mini pumpkin. Also, the market will feature live music on opening day.
Edwards said new vendors can join the market at any time. Potential vendors must submit an application form, along with $50 for a six-month permit. The application can be found at cityofzachary.org. The fee will be used for advertisement in the local paper promoting the farmers market. Completed, applications can be dropped off at the Zachary Utilities Office or mailed to Zachary Farmers Market, Market Coordinator, P.O. Box 310, Zachary, LA 70791. Applications, along with photographs may be scanned and emailed to nitacedwards@gmail.com.
For information, contact Edwards at (225) 939-9430 or email nitacedwards@gmail.com.