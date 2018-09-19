Lane Regional Medical Center announced Louisiana Ear, Nose, Throat and Sinus Specialty Group has recently opened its ENT/Allergy/Otolaryngology practice at 6100 Main St., Suite D, Zachary.
Doctors Jon Traxler, Thomas Hansbrough, Stanley Peters, Geoffrey Peters, Charles Mitchell, Charles LeBlanc and Ryan Boone specialize in diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of conditions affecting the ears, nose, throat, head and neck for patients of all ages, including thyroid, voice and swallowing disorders, upper respiratory, sinus and ear infections, tonsillitis, allergies, vertigo, sleep apnea, neck and oral masses, and hearing loss.
Allergy treatment and testing are also available for adults and children.