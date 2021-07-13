Zachary High cross country coach Julie Fink designed a summer camp that sharpened the skills of her teen runners while also providing an outreach to the next wave of runners from the surrounding community.
Running with the Broncos, held July 5-9, was open to first through sixth graders and featured current and former cross country and track athletes as camp counselors.
Fink said the mission of the camp was multi-faceted. “I wanted to have a camp that would get kids running and physically active in a fun way with games, general strength activities, relays, and daily challenges,” she said. “I also wanted to create an opportunity for my high school athletes to be servant-leaders and mentors to the younger children in the community and share their love of the run with the campers, and finally I wanted the camp to be an opportunity to create a team-building experience.”
Games, races and contests were used to teach skills and encourage team building. Three locations — the Port Hudson Historic site, BREC’s Zachary Community Park, and the Zachary High School track — were used to “find the fun in the run,” Fink said.
Fink, a former president of the Louisiana Track and Field Coaches Association, is in her second year as an assistant track coach and head cross country coach at Zachary High. She came to the Broncos after a longtime run at Runnels High School.
She hopes by giving her athletes a chance to know one another a little better, they will be more likely to give a little more when it comes to competitions throughout the season. “My coaching philosophy is to meet athletes where they are in their current fitness and ability level,” she said. “The same is true for our camp this week — we meet the young athletes where they are and created a fun environment to be active, make new friends, meet our high school athletes and get a little stronger and faster. I look at these young athletes as the future of our cross country and track and field programs in the Zachary community.”
The excitement of Running with the Broncos was fueled by recent group and individual successes. The ZHS boy’s track team were 2021 state champions and the girl’s team were third-place state finishers. In addition, recent Zachary graduate and track star Sean Burrell captured a national track title as a freshman at LSU.
Fink said Burrell is an ambassador for the sports of track and field and the Zachary program takes pride in his accomplishments.
“I am impressed how Sean recognized his coaches, community, family, God and his mentors and acknowledged their support in his journey,” she said. “I also want to be the type of coach that helps my athletes reach their dreams and goals while creating an opportunity for others in Zachary and throughout Louisiana to gain a love and appreciation for the run.”