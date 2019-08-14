The Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge is celebrating the completion of the proposed Baton Rouge Zoo and Greenwood Community Park master plans with a Party in the Park on Saturday.
Design firm Sasaki Design and Torre Design Consortium, along with East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson will present plans in a 30-minute presentation in the Waterfront Café at BREC’s Greenwood Community Park. The Party in the Park will follow.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The initial presentation will start no later than 10:30 a.m. and will repeat throughout the day at BREC’s Greenwood Community Park, 13350 La. 19, Baker.
Sweet Southern Heat will provide music, Chief Carl Dunn and the Baker Police Department and Tucker’s Seafood will prepare seafood provided by the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board, local vendors and Raising Cane’s will have food.
Other activities include BREC on the Geaux, kayaking, a nature trail walk with Broome as part of her Move with the Mayor program, a visit from the zoo ambassador animals, children’s activities and more.