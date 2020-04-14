Are you looking for some free resources to teach children about Louisiana’s fish and wildlife? The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has curated several resources at a single web page, a news release said.
Viewers will find outdoor education resources for parents, caregivers, students and teachers while at home. The at-home education page offers a variety of lesson plans, activities, virtual tours, videos and interactive ideas for all ages on a wide array of topics. Those topics include identification guides, fishing knots, the food web, planting a wildlife-friendly garden and much more.
Resources developed by respected educators at Louisiana Public Broadcasting; Louisiana Sea Grant; National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration; and the Department of Education are included, the release said.
LDWF’s education staff developed the page to provide practical, science-based content while so many students are at home and to encourage everyone to get outside and experience the wonder of Louisiana, the release said.
To begin exploring these resources, visit wlf.louisiana.gov/page/outdoor-ed-at-home.