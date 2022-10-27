A Zachary business owner who claims the city attorney used intimidating language to pressure her into adding more parking spots outside her Virginia Street operation now wants the city to reverse the agreement, which she said she made “under duress.”
Deborah Bellingham — who runs an art gallery, bed and breakfast and restaurant out of the historic McHugh House — told the City Council Tuesday that she was “blown away” by City Attorney John Hopewell’s behavior during a conversation she had with him, as well as in a recording that circulated on the Zachary Rants and Raves Facebook page.
Hopewell is running for city court judge, and Tuesday was the final City Council meeting before the Nov. 8 election.
The alleged incidents came about earlier this year when Bellingham decided to add the restaurant to her business and was directed by the city to seek a second occupational license.
In the process, Bellingham said, she became aware of a recording making the rounds on the Rants and Raves page, which is not publicly accessible and is only visible to people admitted as members to the group. She said the recording was of Hopewell speaking with other City Hall staffers.
In it, she said, Hopewell could be heard saying: “Don’t do anything for Deborah Bellingham until she comes to me.”
“Additionally,” she added, “he slandered my reputation by calling me a crazy b-i-t-blank-blank,” she said, spelling out a vulgar term for women.
She didn’t say who made or posted the recording.
When Bellingham later met with Hopewell, City Councilman Lael Montgomery accompanied her, “for which I was very thankful,” she said.
“This meeting consisted of gross misconduct on the part of Mr. Hopewell,” Bellingham said. “First of all, there was verbal abuse. … His behavior was bullying. He lunged across the table towards me, and he was so angry.”
Bellingham said Hopewell demanded that she have seven parking spots at her business — something she said “would in essence turn my historical property into a parking lot.” She also said the City Council had previously agreed to her having just five parking spots when the panel signed off on plans for her business.
She said she felt intimidated and agreed to Hopewell’s request anyway.
“This was an abuse of power,” she said. “He has no power once the City Council has made a final decision requiring me to have five parking spots.”
City planning director Bryant Dixon, however, said according to his notes, those plans were approved on the condition that Bellingham would have seven parking spots — not five. He also told the council that, under the city development code, her business is actually required to have 13 spots.
Bellingham pointed out that other businesses operating from historic houses in her area have no designated parking spaces.
Dixon said the requirements may be excessive in some instances — such as when a lot is too small to accommodate the mandated amount of parking — and can be waived based on his recommendation and with a council vote. Considerations such as the use of a property and how many people are likely to be there at one time are taken into account.
He said he received a waiver request from Bellingham earlier Tuesday asking that she be allowed to have just three parking spots. The matter will come before the council for a vote next month.
Hopewell did not address Bellingham’s claims during the council meeting. Asked afterward to provide a response to the accusations, Hopewell said “there’s very little truth” to what she said. He declined further comment.
Councilmen Montgomery and John LeBlanc apologized to Bellingham for what she said happened.
“It’s up to the other person or the other people to apologize on their own behalf,” Montgomery said.
With that, the discussion was over, and the council moved on to its next agenda item.