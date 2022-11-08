Jeff Sumner stood on Main Street Zachary reflecting on two experiences wading to deliverance in the Euphrates River. He was baptized at the ancient site during his first deployment to Iraq and he waded in it again after being shot down during his second deployment to Iraq.
Sumner, a retired Army combat pilot, feels fortunate to share his journey of service along with other veterans on the banners that line Main Street. The Regional Veterans Park of Zachary is spearheading the campaign to honor military heroes and provide a patriotic backdrop to Main Street during November.
Iraq and Zachary may seem like worlds apart, but Sumner said he feels “hero” describes someone else. “I am just honored to have a banner up on Main Street,” he said. “Because this is nothing compared to the many sacrifices other people have made.”
Sumner’s personal journey started in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the Army, was stationed at Fort Polk and met his wife Mikelyn, who is a native of Zachary. They were planning a wedding when he was deployed as a part of Operation Iraqi Enduring Freedom. Not long after their marriage, he was deployed a second time back to Iraq.
Sumner was providing security for another aircraft on the day he was shot down in an armed reconnaissance helicopter. “There was a heat-seeking missile going toward them and we flew in its path,” he said. “We had lost all the controls of the aircraft and I was able to perform an auto rotation to the ground.”
His aircraft was engulfed in flames, but Sumner and his co-pilot were able to get out of the aircraft. They were not injured, but the aircraft was damaged severely. “So, we ended up evading from the hostile aircraft probably for about an hour trying to get some friendly forces to come and pick us up,” he recalled. “We were talking to a Thunderbolt from Baghdad that was flying over our position and watching over us while our sister aircraft is still in the area watching over us. But it was going to be some time before we could get friendlies to come pick us up.”
The pilot saw a familiar body of water and headed toward it. “This was the second time I was in Euphrates River because the first deployment I was there, I was baptized,” he said. “So, it was really something I was baptized again in the waters of the river and blessed that I was able to make it through.”
The take-away can also be sobering when Sumner thinks of all the men and women who didn’t make it home. “We were down from flight status for another two weeks before we were flying again,” he recalled. “Later, we were having our Christmas dinner and another aircraft was shot down. And the commander of that aircraft was shot down that was the first female to be killed in combat.”
Relaying the message of hope, sacrifice and honor gets harder for Sumner as the military is getting smaller and the American culture is altered by smartphones and social media. “We're out of touch a lot of times and the physical interaction with people is less, but we still have to honor their positions and the sacrifices that they've made,” he said. “Freedom is only one generation away from being lost.”
Sumner is now director of aviation for Professional Engineering Consultants Corp. The father of three children, he is thankful for visible signs to the younger generation. “These banners are critical,” he said. “I just applaud the people who decided to put them up because it's, not about me; it's about honoring those who have done so much more. I was fortunate that when I went into harm's way, I had enough experience to know how to protect the people around me. It's all about just helping the person beside us.”
The Banners on Main Street effort started in late July and offers customized banners to be purchased and displayed on select light poles on Main Street/La. 64 leading up to Veterans Day. Each banner is unique and honors members of the military who have honorably served or are currently serving the country.
The annual Veterans Day program will be held at 7:30 a.m. Friday at the Regional Veterans Park of Zachary on the campus of Lane Regional Medical Center.