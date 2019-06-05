Random Zachary sports notes – In case you missed it
“Excellence is never an accident. It is always the result of high intention, sincere effort, and intelligent execution; it represents the wise choice of many alternatives — choice, not chance, determines your destiny.” — Aristotle
Backtracking to give credit where credit is due is a necessary step to recognize excellence.
Starting with baseball, the District 4-5A coaches selected six Broncos to first-team All-District. Selected are Jayden Williams (outfielder), Tanner Hall, pitcher; Maverick McClure, designated hitter; Zack Farr, pitcher; Keilon Brown, outfielder; and Alex Milazzo, catcher. Milazzo was also named the District 4-5A Co-MVP. Picking up second-team all-District honors were Brady Hernandez, Dylan Jackson and Creed David.
Coach Jacob Fisher was named the 4/5A coach of the year after leading the Broncos back from an 0-2 district start to the 5A state quarterfinals. Jacob’s brother and fellow Zachary High alum Jameson Fisher is playing right field in Single A-Advanced with the Chicago White Sox affiliate Winston-Salem Dash. Through May 29, he is batting 0.278 has 15 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs and 18 RBIs.
ZHS baseball alum Taylor Guilbeau is pitching for the Harrisburg Senators a Double-A team affiliated with the Washington Nationals. As of May 29, Guilbeau has struck out 23 and is 1-2 with a 4.26 ERA in 19 innings pitched.
Former Broncos Rhett Hebert and Hunter David helped lead the Southern Jaguars to the SWAC Championship and traveled to Starkville to play Mississippi State in the regional round of the 2019 NCAA Division 1 College baseball playoffs May 31 and Miami on June 1. Though Southern would bow out of the regional, both former Broncos saw action.
Zachary softball players Alyssa Brashier, infielder, and Carley Fudge, utility, made first team all-district 4/5A. Brooke Martinez made the second team as an infielder.
In track and field, former Bronco football player and track and field athlete Jon Burrell picked up a third place in the javelin performing as a true freshman for Louisiana Tech at the Conference USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Charlotte May 9-12. Burrell’s best throw was 62.47 meters or about 205 feet — in other words, really far.
Coach David Brewerton has finalized the 2019 football schedule, and it is going to be a tough one for the back-to-back defending 5A State Champions.
A new look football stadium will see West Feliciana take on the Broncos in the jamboree Aug. 30, before the Broncos take to the road on Sept. 6 to play 2018 5A quarterfinalist East Ascension. More on stadium renovations coming later.
Things don’t get easier as the Broncos will travel the next week to Shreveport to take on Deerfield Beach, Florida, in Independence Stadium. Deerfield Beach made it to the semifinals in the Florida 8A playoffs in 2018 and should provide a large challenge for the Broncos.
The Broncos hit the road yet again Sept. 20 to play Brandon High School in Brandon, Mississippi. Brandon was 13-2 last year and made a deep run in the Mississippi 6A playoffs. After three road trips the Broncos will have a bye week and play Istrouma at home Oct. 4 before starting the 4/5A district schedule.