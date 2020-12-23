The area’s Living Nativity production was performed Dec. 21 at the Zachary gazebo.
Connie and Les Lansford and their eight children have put on the production for the last eight years with the help of friends and church members from Bethany World Prayer Center.
The Living Nativity tells the story Mary, Joseph and the birth of Baby Jesus. The stage was divided into three sections for different scenes and all the elaborate costumes and props were locally made. Admission is never charged, but donations for future productions are accepted.
A host of angels celebrate the good news of the birth of Jesus during the Living Nativity held Monday, December 21. The angels are, from left, Payton Wallace, Anna Joy Lanford, Daniel Lanford, and Rachel Lanford.
Joseph, portrayed by Danny Gills, shares the joy of the birth of the Savior during the Living Nativity held Monday, December 21. The cast are, from left, Jonathan Lanford, Sarah Lanford, Foster Morgan, Gill, and Payton Wallace.
Mary and Joseph, portrayed by Sarah Lanford and Danny Gill, struggle on their journey to be counted and taxed during the Living Nativity production held Monday, December 21.
Mary and Joseph, portrayed by Sarah Lanford and Danny Gill, adored the newly born infant Jesus during the Living Nativity production held Monday, December 21.
Mary, portrayed by Sarah Lanford, celebrates the news from the angels during the Living Nativity production held Monday, December 21.
Mary, portrayed by Sarah Lanford, sings and dances during the Living Nativity production held Monday, December 21.
Angel Rachel Lanford takes a moment to visit with children in the audience during the Living Nativity production held Monday, December 21.
A unit of Roman soldiers rush the stage audience during the Living Nativity production held Monday, December 21.
Wisemen, from left Stephen Lanford and Jeremy Goins, prepare to enter the stage with gifts during the Living Nativity production held Monday, December 21.