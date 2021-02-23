Last week was cold
So what are you doing in the coming weeks and warmer weather? We'd love to publish photos of people doing things and announcements of upcoming activities.
In Zachary, send everything to zachary@theadvocate.com and in the Felicianas, send items to extra@theadvocate.com.
BREC taking applications for summer jobs
BREC's Human Resources Department announces the opening of seasonal employment with over 200 jobs for East Baton Rouge Parish residents.
BREC anticipates summer camps to function similarly to 2020 camps with COVID-19 restrictions. Seasonal employment for the 2021 year includes summer camp director and counselor positions at various facilities as well as lifeguard and food and beverage positions at BREC's Liberty Lagoon.
BREC also is hiring for multiple full-time positions in administration, planning and engineering, recreation, conservation management and more. Visit brec.org/careers or call BREC's Human Resources department at (225) 273-6430.
LSU Museum holding Free First Sunday
If you would like to see the exhibit featuring the work of Letitia Huckaby, featured in the paper recently, the LSU Museum of Art will hold its Free First Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. March 7. "Letitia Huckaby: This Same Dusty Road" closes March 14.
Baker City Court issues amnesty on bench warrants
The City Court of Baker and Baker City Court Judge Kirk A. Williams and Baker City Marshal Carl K. Dunn will provide an amnesty period for February to any Baker City Court defendant who has an outstanding bench warrant issued prior to Feb. 1.
The bench warrant will be recalled without first paying the normal bench warrant "recall fee." The defendant will be given a new court date and additional time to come in to pay any outstanding fees.
This amnesty program does not reduce outstanding fees. Defendants will have time to pay any outstanding fees.
The Clerk's Office will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:15 p.m. to assist defendants in recalling their bench warrant(s).
Please call Baker City Court at (225) 778-1866 or the Baker Police Department at (225) 775-6000 from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. to find out if you have an outstanding warrant in Baker City Court.
Help the dogs by walking
Download the ResQWalk app onto your phone to help the Must Luv Dogs group, which rescues dogs in East Feliciana and Zachary. Each time you walk, open the app and press “start.” It runs in the background so you can check emails, text and use your phone. Once the walk is over, press “finish.” The app tracks your miles and adds them to the group's monthly total, allowing it to share in the designated donations of the month. It's a way to contribute to the mission of Must Luv Dogs.