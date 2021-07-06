BREC talks taxes
A public hearing of the East Baton Rouge Parish Recreation and Park Commission will be held at 5 p.m. July 29 at its board room, 6201 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, to consider levying additional or increased millage rates without further voter approval or adopting the adjusted millage rates after reassessment and rolling forward to millage rates not to exceed the prior year’s maximum.
The estimated amount of tax revenues to be collected in the next tax year from the increased millage is $70,861,738, and the estimated amount of increase in taxes attributable to the millage increase is $3,728,533.
Must Luv Dogs adoption event
Must Luv Dogs Rescue will hold its Dog Days of Summer adoption event from 9 a.m. to noon July 10 under the oaks at the Zachary Farmers Market.
Visit the library
The Zachary Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library has several events planned for the first days of July.
From July 6-9, children can pick up a crown craft Grab & Geaux kit for ages 2-5.
On July 8, children in sixth grade and up can pick up miniacrylic pour craft kits.
Slow down in downtown
Remember a speed reduction to 25 mph is set for Main Street from La. 19 to the Old Baker-Rollins Road intersection, a news release said.
Downtown concert
The Zachary Downtown Live Summer Series will be 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. July 16 at the Zachary Historic Village Gazebo at the corner of Virginia and Florida streets. Food trucks, snowballs and ice cream and beer and wine will be available.
Back to school?
The first day of the 2021-22 school year in Zachary is Aug. 9. School orientations start with Zachary High School at the end of July and work their way through the younger grades. Watch zacharyschools.org and the individual school pages for important dates.