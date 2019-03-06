Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., Zachary, is holding several programs in March. Call (225) 658-4587 for information or to preregister.
- A Blood Drive is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 22 in Lane’s Staff Development Classroom. Call (225) 658-4574 for information.
- Lane Auxiliary’s Masquerade $5 Jewelry and Accessories Sale is at the end of March. A variety of jewelry and accessories for men, women and children, including rings, bracelets, necklaces, earrings, jewelry sets, wallets and watches, will be on sale for $5 each. Cash and credit or debit cards accepted.
The sale is from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 28 and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 29 in Lane’s Staff Development Classroom. Call (225) 658-4309 for information.
- The Pregnancy Workshop & Baby Care Basics class is at 10 a.m. March 30. Registration is required. Seating is limited. Child care is not provided.
- Commit to Quit is a smoking and tobacco cessation program provided by Cardiovascular Institute of the South. Commit to Quit can help people successfully kick the smoking habit. Call (877) 288-0011 or visit cardio.com/quitsmoking.