Gov. John Bel Edwards will have to appoint someone to temporarily fill the vacant District 4 seat of the Zachary City Council after members of the panel failed Thursday to agree on who should get the interim job.
The council had convened for a special meeting to interview three candidates — Jennifer Boyd, Crystal London and Brad Norwood — interested in serving out the remainder of former Councilman Hunter Landry’s term. A fourth contender, Stephanie Cain, was unable to attend the meeting.
Landry, whose term ends in less than a year, recently resigned after moving to Mississippi. An election for a full term will take place in November.
The candidates were sequestered in a City Hall office, then brought into the council chamber one by one to be interviewed. After allowing each of them to speak for three minutes and then questioning them, council members began making a series of motions to appoint various candidates, with each motion failing to get support from a majority.
Councilwoman Laura O’Brien moved to appoint Norwood, who Landry had recommended for the temporary council post.
“I think his recommendation should carry some weight,” she said.
No one seconded O’Brien’s motion. Next, Councilman Francis Nezianya suggested appointing Cain, who ran against Landry in the 2018 election. That motion failed too. The result was the same when Nezianya made another motion for Norwood, which O’Brien supported but Councilmen John LeBlanc and Lael Montgomery voted against.
Nezianya then made a motion to appoint Boyd, which LeBlanc seconded but O’Brien and Montgomery opposed. Finally, O’Brien proposed choosing London, and LeBlanc seconded that motion, but Nezianya and Montgomery voted no.
With none of the candidates able get majority approval from the council, the meeting was adjourned, and the matter will be turned over to the governor.
Thursday’s proceedings mirrored a similar incident in 2019, when the council had to fill the vacancy left when former District 2 Councilman Brandon Noel resigned. Members couldn’t agree on appointing any of the people who showed up wanting the job. Ultimately, the governor selected Donald Morgan — who did not seek the position at the appointment meeting — to serve on the council until an election was held. LeBlanc now holds the District 2 seat.
As for what the contenders had to say about civic matters in Zachary, here are some of their comments:
- Boyd, senior vice president of Landmark Bank, said her priorities would include bringing more businesses to Zachary, improving infrastructure and supporting the Zachary Police Department. She urged more collaboration with entities like the Zachary Community School Board as the city copes with a growing population and changing needs.
- London, a doctoral student in education and former Zachary Elementary School teacher, said she has gained a lot from the Zachary community and wants to give back. She said her experience as a teacher and researcher would be valuable in helping hear people’s concerns and figure out solutions for issues such as infrastructure. She said community input is important as Zachary decides how it wants to handle its growth.
- Norwood, a Zachary High School teacher, said it’s critical to set carefully considered parameters for growth so that the city attracts the types of developments that people want. New homes as well as businesses are needed, he said, but “you don’t want quick, you don’t want cheap and you don’t want our schools to be overwhelmed.”