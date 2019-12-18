Santa’s workshop is envisioned as a rustling, bustling workplace where toys are gathered, lists are compared, and the dreams of little boys and girls come true. The spirit of Santa’s workshop is alive and well thanks to Zachary’s Community Helpers.
A sea of volunteers met Saturday to sort, wrap, and distribute Christmas gifts.
The Wrapping Party, held at Zachary United Methodist Church, was not the beginning of the massive effort. Weeks earlier, community groups, businesses and churches formed a Christmas coalition to guarantee that no child in Zachary would be without gifts on Christmas morning.
Mary Bellcase’s white hair and colorful sweater made her an appropriate Mrs. Claus of the group. She was knowledgeable, efficient and humble, but she, like others those close to the movement would prefer to fade into the wrapping-paper background instead of taking even the slightest bit of credit for Community Helpers. It’s a reflection on the entire community, Bellcase said.
Bellcase, who has volunteered in the effort for more than 30 years, said teachers have always been crucial to knowing the needs of the town’s children.
Jane Lord, a teacher at Zachary elementary, was moved by the needs of the school children who might not experience a joyous Christmas and might not have basic needs like shoes and clothes.
“We get the names from the Zachary schools,” Bellcase said. “Community Helpers gets a list of children and families and they seek sponsors for the children and families.”
When a person in the community selects a child, they become that child’s sponsor in hopes they will help meet the specifics need. “We try to get them shoes, a pair of pants, a shirt, underwear, toothbrushes and toys,” she said.
“The last year I was organizing, I was doing over 200 kids at Christmastime and I never, ever, ever had a problem with getting a kid sponsored,” she said. “The people of Zachary have been overly generous with getting what we needed at the time we needed it.”
Organizations in the community taking part in Community Helpers includes churches, schools, civic organizations and businesses. “Through the years, it has been unbelievable the help we have gotten,” she said.
Wrapping volunteers came from all segments of the community. One table stood out because most of the team were men. Donald North said he got a text on his phone that help was needed. Stephen Browning said, “I had nothing better to do.”
Browning explained the seemingly snarky statement was true. There was nothing going on in his schedule that was more important than what he was doing for the boys and girls of his community.
Edmond and Linda Ewell, members of the United Methodist, were team leaders who felt this was a great way to give back to the community. “They sent out messages and on social media to come out and help so we came out and helped,” Linda Ewell said.
Edmond Ewell said he felt it was important to extend this type of caring into the life of a child. “It makes them feel a part of it when they go back to school,” Edmond Ewell said. “That’s what it’s all about: no kid left behind.”
Reaching out to strangers puts a different focus on gift giving. “It makes you feel good, that’s one thing,” Bellcase said. “It feels good to know you are helping someone that is not as able as you are.”
Bellcase said she is touched when recipients show up to pick up the gifts. She said the hugs and tears are reminders that something special has been done. “It’s sad that all the people that have helped can’t get that same hugs as we do,” she said.
The Rev. Ricky Willis, senior pastor of Zachary United Method Church, said his church hosted the wrapping party, but the effort is an opportunity for more than faith-based groups. “The need is great, and this is a way the community can work together to meet that need,” he said. “Christmas is all about the gift that God gave to us, but we find the joy in Christmas when we give to others.
“Finding a way for us to break down the barriers in the churches and in the community and to work together for a common cause was what we really wanted to see happen during this event,” Willis said.