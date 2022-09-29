The Sept. 22 meeting of the Zachary Rotary heard from Jim Ferguson, the flood plain manager for Zachary.
Ferguson spoke about flooding, flood insurance and the steps Zachary takes to minimize the loss of life and property associated with storm events.
He explained that 1 inch of floodwater can cause up to $25,000 in damage and that most homeowners insurance does not cover flood damage.
He also said every area is susceptible to flooding, not just structures located in a Special Flood Hazard Area.
Flood insurance is available because of the National Flood Insurance Program. The program has managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency since 1973 and ensures everyone with a federally backed mortgage can purchase flood insurance.
Ferguson can provide information regarding flood risks, flood proofing techniques and emergency preparedness, a news release said.