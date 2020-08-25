Auction and pet first aid classes planned
MustLuvDogs is looking for businesses that would like to donate items to its annual Facebook auction, which will be on Labor Day, Sept. 7.
To donate, call (225) 229-1172.
MustLuvDogs also is hosting a Virtual Pet CPR and First Aid certification course with Red Cape CPR Training. Two dates are available: Sept. 16 and Oct. 4. Both days will meet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. via Zoom.
The 4-hour class will discuss symptoms of illness, taking vital signs, maintaining wellness in dogs and cats, how to manage injuries and CPR for pets.
The class fee includes a digital manual, 2-year certification in pet first aid and CPR, as well as several checklists.
Register at redcapecpr.com/courses. Space is limited. Cost is $70, with $5 of the fee supporting MustLuvDogs.
Pet attendance is encouraged. Children under 12 can sit in the class for free with a registered student.
Don’t forget to fill out the Census 2020 form
Door-to-door census employees are already out in communities in the area. If you would prefer to not answer a person at your door, respond on the internet or by phone soon.
On the internet, visit https://my2020census.gov/. By phone, English and Spanish operation hours are from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day. The English phone line for the 50 states and Washington, D.C. is (844) 330-2020. The Spanish line for the same area is (844) 468-2020. Visit the web or a library to find the phone numbers for the numerous other languages in which the Census is available.
A news release from the City of Baker says every person not counted in the census costs their state approximately $1,800 per year in lost federal funding, according to Census Bureau estimates.
Louisiana’s self-response rate is 57.9% as of Aug. 20. Zachary's rate is 69.6%. Baker is 65.3% and Central is 72.7%
Free coronavirus testing
The City of Baker has again partnered with Southeast Community Health Systems to provide free coronavirus testing from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 28 at Miracle Place Church parking lot, 2080 Main Street. On-site registration will be available until 11 a.m.
What's going on?
We’d love to see photos and hear about activities that have happened recently or are planned. Share your information and photos at zachary@theadvocate.com.