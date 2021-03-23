The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on March 12-18:
Jennifer Adams: 23; 9656 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge; improper telephone communications, aggravated criminal damage to property, two counts aggravated battery with dangerous weapon, hit-and-run and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Garrick Burrell: 48; 2511 Boxwood Drive, Baker; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Benita Cornelious: 29; 9895 Florida Blvd., Apt. 214, Baton Rouge; possession of marijuana
Trevion Ferguson: 22; 7574 Greenup Lane, Ethel; attempted second-degree murder, four counts aggravated assault with firearm, illegal use of a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of firearm by felon
Travis Lathers: 35; 21685 Ligon Road, Zachary; Six counts domestic abuse aggravated assault — child endangerment, aggravated assault of a dating partner, home invasion, simple criminal damage to property and fugitive warrants through Baker Police Department.
James Metz: 37; 8941 Old Tunica Road, St. Francisville; possession of drug paraphernalia
Willie Nero: 23; 3116 Jefferson St., Baker; theft
Melvin Porter: 33; 5536 Banyan Trace Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Delvin Whitaker: 20; 8495 Delray Road, St. Francisville; resisting an officer, disturbing the peace, remanded in custody by court and two counts attempted simple criminal damage to property
Alex Williams: 34; 917 Chemin Drive, Baker; battery of a dating partner, reckless operation, and criminal damage to property