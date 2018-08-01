The Zachary Police Department is launching an awareness campaign to try to curb vehicle burglaries, a problem the department’s chief said needs to stop “before it gets out of hand.”
The department has posted signs around the city that say “lock your car, take your keys, hide your belongings.” Those are things people can do to deter potential thieves from breaking into vehicles, Police Chief David McDavid said.
Residents who want signs for their yards can get them from Denson Advertising and Promotions in Zachary.
In the past few months, officers have arrested several people suspected in car burglaries in the Little Farms, Woodland and Fennwood areas as well as the Stoneybrook apartment complex, McDavid said. But the crime is becoming increasingly common throughout Zachary and Louisiana.
“Everybody’s having this problem,” McDavid said. “I’m just trying to make our citizens aware of it. They’re our eyes and ears.”
Zachary police handled 77 burglary cases in 2017, according to statistics posted on the department’s website. There were only 12 such incidents in 2011 and 26 in 2012. The number shot up to 63 in 2013, and generally has risen ever since.
Those figures include all types of burglaries, not just those involving vehicles. More specific data was not immediately available.
McDavid said both juveniles and adults are responsible for the latest break-ins, and most of them do not live in Zachary.
He urged people to heed the advice of the signs and to report criminal activity to the police.