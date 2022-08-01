Scott Masterson, Zachary building official, was the guest speaker at the monthly Prime Timers meeting July 14 at First Baptist Church Family Life Center in Zachary.
The Prime Timers meet at the center on the second Thursday of each month for food, fellowship and fun. The meeting was opened by Helen Creed, who led the group in singing patriotic songs.
Masterson has been with the city since 2003, having served as building official since 2007. In 2021, he was appointed to the Louisiana Construction Code Council.
“Unfortunately, there are people who will take advantage of you. We encourage you to contact the city of Zachary Inspections Department, who will supply you a list of valid contractors who are qualified, licensed and insured to perform work in our city,” Masterson said.
The Inspections Department is at 4650 Main St. in the City Annex Building. The phone number for the Inspections Division is (225) 654-6873.
Masterson said it is the job of a building inspector to make sure the health, safety and welfare of the public is protected and construction meets building code requirements. Many homeowners aim to save money by hiring an unlicensed contractor. However, Louisiana law requires licensed contractors for many projects.
Making sure you hire a licensed, insured and bonded contractor may seem like extra work, but it helps ensure that you are protected and gives you more assurance that you’re working with reputable professionals.