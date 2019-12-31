Bronco Stadium served as this year’s host for the 18th annual Red Stick Bowl on Dec. 21. For those familiar with previous Red Stick Bowl games, the annual week before Christmas rain and natural grass surface field at Olympia or Memorial have made for less than ideal conditions, to say the least. This year, the rain did come, though in a light mist, and the turf at Bronco stadium prevented “mud mayhem.”
Red Stick bowl organizers Dennis Lorio and Barrett Murphy are local legends whose love of football is demonstrated in this all-star game that allows rivals to be teammates, coaches that previously game planned and schemed against each other to work together, and a last chance opportunity for high school seniors to show their stuff to college coaches.
There was a Zachary flavor for the game with ZHS defensive coordinator Steven Thomas serving as the head coach for the Patriots. ZHS football players selected for the game included seniors Kenyon Martin, Dylan Landry, Charles Selders and Jayden Williams. Additionally, Jack Jackson, of Silliman, and Thomas Sheppard, of Port Allen, who both grew up in Zachary and played youth football with the ZHS contingent, were able to finish their high school careers playing with their childhood teammates.
Martin, a three-year starter for the Broncos, was unable to play due to a shoulder injury suffered during the Broncos semifinal game against Acadiana.
Jayden Williams made several catches during the game, like he has done throughout his Broncos career.
“Jayden did what we were hoping and made some key first-down catches,” Thomas said.
Charles Selders finished his high school career doing what he did best: recording a sack and delivering havoc in the offensive backfield.
Landry suffered an ankle injury earlier in the week but was able to play. “We held him out of some stuff when he hurt his ankle, but I knew the adrenaline would kick in today. It did. He played great,” Thomas said.
The game would see a series of scoring runs as the Eagles would jump out to a 21-10 halftime lead on the Patriots. The Patriots would take over in the second half and with 4 minutes left in regulation took the lead on a 28-yard touchdown pass reception by Jack Jackson who would be named the outstanding wide receiver for the Patriots. The Eagles would respond on the ensuing possession and score the winning points on a touchdown run by Ascension Catholic’s Jai Williams giving the Eagles a 27-22 victory.
So what of the big-time run in the second half by the Patriots to score 12 unanswered points and take the lead? Jackson commented that “Coach (Thomas) just gave us a big pep talk at half time and that pumped us up.”
Thomas said of the experience this week, “It was a lot of fun coaching some athletes that I don’t know or see from smaller classes. Everyone on the Patriots staff I had coached with previously and I have a lot of respect for what they do. This week was a lot of fun.”
Lady Broncos Basketball on Fire
The Lady Broncos went 3-0 playing in the Walker Tournament hosted by Zachary High on Dec. 19-21, giving the team a record of 12-1 with a 10-game winning streak since the EBR tournament at the time of writing. Coach Tami McClure said she was pleased on how well this season has started off. "I always tell my girls there are three seasons in a basketball season, you have your non-district record, then you have your district record and last you have your playoff record.”
Leading the Lady Broncos this year are three seniors who will be taking their talents to college next year: Osha Cummings, Northwestern State; Kyrstin Green, Nicholls State; and Skye Allen, Mineral Area College.
On the season and victories thus far, McClure said, “We separate each one, we learn from our nondistrict trying to play the best teams around to get us prepared for our tough district.”
McClure attributed much of the early season success to the work the girls put in the weight room with strength coach Jason Little. “We are so blessed to have Coach Little, who has really transformed these young ladies and there conditioning and the commitment during the summer has helped to get us to where we are today,” McClure said.