On Friday, Aug. 7, LSU honored more than 600 summer graduates with a virtual graduation celebration, and during the ceremony, 609 degrees were conferred. The virtual graduation watch party took place on the LSU Facebook page, and following the ceremony, all the graduates names were displayed on the scoreboards in Tiger Stadium.
LSU’s virtual graduation featured a “Year in Review” video; LSU alumnus and “Hamilton” San Francisco cast member Deaundre’ Woods sang the “Star Spangled Banner” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing;” messages from interim President Tom Galligan, Executive Vice President & Provost Stacia Haynie and Board of Supervisors Chair Mary Werner, who also conferred degrees; messages from the deans of the senior colleges; and LSU School of Music faculty and staff performing the LSU Alma Mater.
Galligan congratulated the graduates on behalf of the LSU family.
“With your graduation today, you have proven you are precisely the people we need to lead us in the future. As you go forward on your journey, I urge you to focus not on the challenges you are confronted with, but on the opportunities created by them,” Galligan said. “Always remember the resiliency, optimism and hard work that brought you to this day, for these are the same traits that will help you reach many more milestones in your lives and in your careers.”
Graduates from the region include:
East Baton Rouge Parish
E. J. Ourso College of Business: Sydney St Claire Watson, Zachary
College of Human Sciences & Education: Serenity Laine Lanclos, Pride; Tracy Rakelle McBride, Baker; Ally Renee Pipkin, Zachary
College of Humanities & Social Sciences: Lauren Victoria Abington, Pride; Brennon Lynn Albarez, Pride; Gianna Rose Mayberry, Zachary
College of Science: Ethan Paul Bartel, Central
Graduate School
Doctorate: Elizabeth Kelsey Wilson, Central