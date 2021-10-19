Spooky times ahead
Movie/Maze in the Park
A three-day movie and maze event will be at 6 p.m., Oct. 29-31 at HugYourPeople Memorial Park, Lee and Main streets, behind City Hall. Free with concessions for sale. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on. No pets or ice chests. The movie “Monsters, Inc.” starts at dusk. A Friendly Bat Maze will be set up for children, as well as arts and crafts and a costume contest each night. A Trunk-or-Treat will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Oct. 31.
Zachary Methodist
Zachary United Methodist Church and The Little School are hosting a Trunk-or-Treat from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 24. The afternoon will have candy, costumes, decorations and games. Admission is $5 per child, and all proceeds go to support The Little School. Pizza and drinks will be available for purchase. To participate by providing a decorated trunk and candy, register at www.zacharyumc.org.
Charter school event
Advantage Charter Academy, 14740 Plank Road, Baker, will host a Trunk-or-Treat and Movie Night from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Oct. 30. Those who wish to donate candy or participate to hand out candy from a decorated car should call Matthew Robinson at (225) 317-0668 for details. The movie will be “Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween.”
Trick-or-treat hours set
The Zachary City Council set the date for 2021 Trick-or-Treating as 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Trick-or-treat in Baker is from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30.
Pet adoption and costume contest
Must Luv Dogs Rescue and the Zachary Farmers Market are holding a Howl-O-Ween Pawty and adoption event at the Gazebo on Virginia Street on Oct. 30. Visit www.mustluvdogs.org for registration and details. Adoption event begins at 9 p.m. Pet costume at 11 a.m. Costume contest fee is $10. Prizes for first through third place in Most creative, Scariest and funniest costumes and for best matching human/pet costume. Preregister day of at the event until 10:45 a.m. or at form.jotform.com/200364363556151.
Get help with a job search
The Mobile Workforce Center will be at 3325 Groom Road, Baker, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 21. Masks are required. Find help with job searches, resume writing and more. www.laworks.net.
Christmas project underway
Operation Christmas Child, through Nov. 14 at Zachary United Methodist Church.
GriefShare holiday seminar set
GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays is a seminar for people facing the holidays after a loved one’s death. The seminar will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7 at First Baptist Church, 4200 Main St., in the Banquet Hall. There is no cost.
The seminar features practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts and other people who have experienced the holidays after their loved one’s death. Topics to be discussed include dealing with hard-hitting emotions, what to do about traditions, how to survive social events, and where to find comfort and strength.
Those who attend will receive a Survival Guide filled with practical tips, encouraging words, journaling ideas and exercises for daily help through the holiday season.
To register or find out more about GriefShare Surviving the Holidays, call First Baptist Church, (225) 654-2755 or email fbcz@fbcz.org. You can register on line at www.fbcz.org/rsvp.
Church to host motor vehicle show
First Baptist Church, Zachary will host a Car/Truck/Motorcycle Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6 in the church parking lot at the corner of Main Street and 42nd Street.
The show is open to all makes, models and years of cars, trucks and motorcycles. The vehicle can be an antique or a new model, a classic or a custom, a modified or an original. There is no entry fee to enter a vehicle.
The event includes door prizes and trophies for exhibitors and free lunch for everyone.
This event is sponsored by the Recreation Ministry of First Baptist Church, Zachary. Register online at www.fbcz.org/rsvp or call the church office for information (225) 654-2755.
Pumpkin Patch planned
Pumpkin Patch Extravaganza is planned for Oct. 17-31 at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church and Day School. Arts and crafts, hay rides, games, story time, bake sale and food are planned. The patch is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Fall Fest activities will be Saturdays, Oct. 23 and 30. Proceeds benefit church and school activities.