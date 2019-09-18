Meet the candidates
A meet-the-candidates event will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Zachary Men’s Club, 5746 Rollins Road.
Attendees can also find out their polling location and register to vote.
Buffalo Festival this weekend
The 27th annual Baker Buffalo Festival, Baker City Park, 3325 Groom Road opens Friday. Hours are 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Saturday will feature the parade, a wings cook-off, and a car, truck and bike show.
Entertainment includes N'Tune, the Mellow Band, Mr. Laidback, Buck List and Vince Hutchinson and The Heavy Storm Band. Carnival rides and vendors will also be included.
Baker library to be closed for festival
Because of the Baker Buffalo Festival in the immediate area, the Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Road, will be closed Saturday. Normal hours of operation will resume Sunday.
ZHS alumnus to play concert
Cullen Wade and The Waters, a Nashville, Tennessee, band, will perform honky-tonk classics and original songs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the performing arts center at Zachary High School. Cullen Wade graduated from Zachary High in 2006.
Hospital to host prenatal and newborn class
Lane Regional Medical Center will offer a free prenatal and newborn baby care class at 10 a.m. Saturday in the hospital’s Staff Development Classroom.
“The Pregnancy Workshop” is an overview of what to expect during pregnancy and delivery for the soon-to-be mom. “Baby Care Basics” covers everything new moms, dads and grandparents need to know to care for newborns in the first weeks of life. A tour of Baby Lane, the labor and delivery unit, is included.
Partners are encouraged to attend; child care is not provided. Registration is required. Call (225) 658-4587 to register.
Habitat for Humanity opens application period
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge is accepting applications for the homeownership program through Oct. 31. Applications can be accessed online at habitatbrla.org or in person at the local Habitat office, 6554 Florida Blvd., Suite 200. Applications may also be picked up at either ReStore location, 10300 Perkins Road or 4301 Airline Highway.
Save the date
Sept. 28: 13th annual Fall Bazaar for The Little School
Oct. 14: Zachary Rotary/Chamber Golf Tournament
Oct. 17: Public meeting about Baker bicycle and pedestrian master plan
Nov. 3: Zachary Fall Art Crawl
Dec. 3: Metro 1 annual Christmas Pot Luck Gathering
Dec. 7: Zachary Christmas Parade