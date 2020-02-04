The Zachary Rotary Club's recent guest was Nita Edwards, Farmers Market coordinator, who spoke to the Rotarians about the Zachary Farmers Market.
The farmers market is behind Zachary City Hall at the HugYourPeople Park on Lee Street. Vendors line up in the street to sell wares from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Edwards announced the market now has nearly 60 vendors.
The goal of the market is to provide high quality, fresh, local produce on a weekly basis and to provide a direct-sales venue for area farmers, growers and producers of local value-added products as well as sell handmade crafts, showcasing local artists and craftsmanship.
A sampling of farm products sold include jams, jelly, honey, cakes, pies, plants, beef or poultry, eggs, fresh grown produce and flowers. Handmade foods such as chicken salad, macaroons, tamales and dips are available.
Also, children's activities are offered at the park during market hours.
For weekly updated information on The Zachary Community Farmers Market, visit its Facebook page at Zachary Farmer's Market.