At the Feb. 8 Zachary Farmers Market children were able to make Valentines Day cards. The market is held each Saturday in downtown Zachary. Follow the Zachary Farmers Market on Facebook to see weekly updates on vendors and events for children.
Zachary Farmers Market offers crafts table for young attendees
- Staff report
Advocate Staff
