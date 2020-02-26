IMG_2419.jpg

From left, Kazley Davis, Madelyn Russell and Kyzar Davis share their Valentines Day cards created at the Zachary Farmers Market on Feb. 8. The market is held each Saturday in downtown Zachary.

 Provided photo

At the Feb. 8 Zachary Farmers Market children were able to make Valentines Day cards. The market is held each Saturday in downtown Zachary. Follow the Zachary Farmers Market on Facebook to see weekly updates on vendors and events for children.

