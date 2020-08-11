On July 31, Landri Herndon, 7, hosted a lemonade stand where she sold lemonade and homemade cookies to benefit Zachary and the Felicianas rescue Must Luv Dogs Rescue.
Landri is the daughter of Lacie and Chuck Herndon, of Zachary. Her family recently adopted a rescue pup from Cindy Shotwell, founder/director of Must Luv Dogs Rescue. Brew-Lait, formerly known as Ladybug, is a 2-year-old terrier mix.
Landri's mom is the owner and operator of Maison Greige, a gifts and interiors shop. Lacie Herndon was on the lookout for a pup with the personality like Brew-Lait's to become the official Maison Greige shop dog. Brew-Lait goes to work with Herndon daily and loves to visit with the customers and staff.
Brew-lait was found as a stray in Ethel. After months of being unable to locate her owners, the finders contacted Shotwell about putting her into the Must Luv Dogs Rescue adoption program. Shotwell knew that their options were limited. East Feliciana is one of a handful of parishes in the state that has no public animal control measures or facilities in place.
"It's very sad really," Shotwell said. "I was born and raised in this (East Feliciana) parish, and I know there are many animal loving families here. I realize we are a relatively poor parish financially, but at some point, we need to stand together to demand that the poor dogs discarded in our parish get the help they deserve.
"Also, we are foster-based only. We are limited in the number of pups we can take in, based on the number of willing foster homes we have," Shotwell said. "Sadly, we have to turn away dogs all of the time due to lack of foster homes.”
The group has been operating for a little over 2½ years and they have, thus far, rescued close to 300 dogs.
"We are always poor and begging for donations. We are 100% volunteer-based and we run solely by small donations. We have a handful of angel donors who regularly donate. God always sends a donation just when we need it most," Shotwell said.
If you are interested in donating or becoming a foster, apply at mustluvdogs.org. You can find all of the rescue's adoptable dogs at www.mustluvdogs.petfinder.com.