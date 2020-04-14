In response to the threat of coronavirus and the impact it has on the residents of Baker, Mayor Darnell Waites, declared a public health emergency for the city effective March 16, a news release said.
Because of that declaration, as a courtesy to residents, Waites has directed the Utility Billing Department to temporarily suspended the city’s ordinance governing the disconnection of water services for nonpayment of bill, the release said. The policy is temporary, set to end June 13 but may be extended if needed.
Bills will still be sent and late fees will be added to bills not paid on time. Late accounts will not be disconnected during the emergency, but the unpaid bills and late fees will become "payable to the City of Baker and collectible according to and as required by Baker City Ordinances," the release said.
For information, call (225) 778-0300 or email awilliams@cityofbakerla.com.