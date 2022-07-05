The city of Zachary recently began a beautification initiative to combat litter.
After teaming up with community workmates at Dixon Correctional Institute, hundreds of bags of trash were collected along the main corridors. Litter endangers the environment, wildlife and economy, a news release said, and it pollutes neighborhoods and decreases property values.
Residents are encouraged to take responsibility to dispose of trash properly. The city suggests taking food wrappings, drink containers, newspapers and other litter home to dispose of it in trash or recycling bins. Officials urge residents not to throw trash out of their car windows and to keep a litter bag in the car.
Wanting the opportunity to participate in Gov. John Bel Edwards “Keep Louisiana Beautiful” program, members of the Zachary High Beta Club reached out to Zachary Mayor David Amrhein to address the litter issue.
These students did their part in combating litter by collecting trash along La. 964 on June 25.
“Knowing that they care about the community and fighting litter is encouraging," Amrhein said. "I am happy to see these students demonstrating a solid commitment to keeping our city beautiful."
ZHS Beta Club co-Presidents Gabreyela Gonzales and Stane Daniels aim to continue the litter campaign initiative by inviting community members to participate on the fourth Saturday of every month. If you are interested in joining the coalition, contact the ZHS Beta Club at zhsbeta@gmail.com.
Additionally, election litter is the unlawful display of political advertising on private residences or city servitude/right of way. The city said residents should keep in mind that placing signs within the right of way is illegal.
Signs must be placed behind the sidewalk, including those with grass strips between the street and sidewalk. On roads with no sidewalks, signs must be placed behind the curb and as a good measurement, behind the overhead power lines.
Immediately upon the conclusion of the election, residents should remove the signs, the release said.