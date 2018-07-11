The vivid, toothless smile of 4-month-old Elijah Matthew Parker hides a broken heart. He is emotionally happy and loved, but the inner workings of his heart contains multiple congenital defects threatening both his smile and his life.
Moved by the fight facing this little “heart warrior,” family and friends across local communities are soliciting prayer and participating in a fund-raising campaign to support him and his family through an upcoming surgery and road to recovery.
Meghan Parker recalls that her Elijah had an uneventful delivery and birth in late February. In reflection, she said he was “so perfect.” The outside perfection only told a small part of his story. The other reality, revealed in the next few weeks, was that a detected heart murmur was not harmless, but pointed to a condition known as Tetralogy of Fallot with an RV outflow tract obstruction.
Elijah’s heart had five heart defects that would require open heart surgery. Without the surgery, he would not be expected to see his first birthday.
Tetralogy of Fallot occurs when a baby’s right ventricular is underdevelopment. Ventricular septal defect, right ventricular outflow tract obstruction, right ventricular hypertrophy, and overriding of the aorta are the four abnormalities often associated with the condition.
Tetralogy of Fallot can involve a wide spectrum of severity and resulting conditions including cyanosis and "tet spells." Cyanosis is a physical sign causing bluish discoloration of the skin and mucous membranes. Cyanosis is caused by a lack of oxygen in the blood. Cyanosis is associated with cold temperatures, heart failure, lung diseases, and smothering. A baby with tet spells will suddenly develop deep blue skin, nails and lips after crying or feeding, or when agitated. These episodes are caused by a rapid drop in the amount of oxygen in the blood.
March 5, when the Parkers received Elijah's diagnosis, like her children’s birthdays, will hold a spot in Parker’s mind. “The date that has forever scarred my memory,” she said. “I didn’t even understand what that meant at that moment, only that my baby’s heart is broken.”
One of the first of many fundraisers was held June 16 at Zachary United Methodist Church. A crew of family and supporters held a benefit that included a raffle and the sale of jambalaya dinners.
Electronic donations can be given visiting https://www.paypal.me/elijahparkerfund. A Facebook page, “Praying For Elijah Matthew Parker” has been set up to disperse information and gather support. Supporters encourage sending Elijah a message or prayer of support to elijah.matthew.heart.warrior@gmail.com.
Parker said she will keep these messages and make sure Elijah sees them when he is older.