Weeks after raising the price of new utility meters and sewer rates, the Zachary City Council on Tuesday, March 22, introduced an ordinance that would increase the monthly cost for garbage collection too.
Once the council formally adopts the ordinance at a later meeting, the rates will go up by 5% for most residents, with senior citizens paying only a 2.5% increase.
Residents currently pay $22.46; that will rise to $23.58. The senior citizen rate will change from $12.65 to $12.97.
The city’s contractors for garbage pickup recommended the higher rates based on the consumer price index, which has been affected by rising costs, said Mayor David Amrhein.
In other business, the council handled a few planning and zoning matters, including a request to rezone about 5 acres on Lower Zachary Road from residential suburban to residential urban, which allows for more dense developments. The council denied the change, pointing to concerns about drainage in the area, which is located in a floodplain.
The existing residential suburban classification and other city regulations would limit the developer who’s interested in building on the property to constructing five to six homes, said city planning director Bryant Dixon. Residential urban would accommodate more, especially if they were built as townhomes or duplexes, Dixon said.
Four of the council’s five members voted to deny the request, but Councilman Lael Montgomery disagreed with his colleagues. He said he felt it was unfair to reject the request given that several other properties in the area are zoned as residential urban.
The council voted “no objection” to two zone of influence requests from East Baton Rouge Parish, which come before the Zachary panel for developments near, but not inside, city limits.
One request was related to a small subdivision consisting of four 1.89-acre lots along Port Hudson-Plains Road; and the other was for a rezoning request that would change the classification of 80 acres near Samuels Road and Old Scenic Highway from residential neighborhood to commercial. There are no specific plans for the latter property yet, Dixon said.
Also at the meeting, the council decided to delay paying an installment on ongoing road rehabilitation work by the Professional Engineering Consultants firm, which has contracted with the city for years. Citing their dissatisfaction with the condition of several roads, council members tabled the agenda item, and Amrhein said he would ask PEC for an update on the projects.
“I’ve got to be honest with you,” said Councilwoman Laura O’Brien. “District 3 roads are terrible, all of them — Copper Mill, Live Oak Trace, Lake Pointe, Ravenwood.”
Montgomery said Lee Street also is in bad shape.
“Overall, I would give this a D minus,” he said of the road rehab effort.
The council also heard from Nick and Amanda Lanata, who expressed their support for the city’s downtown revitalization initiative but said they have been disappointed by the lack of opportunities for residents like themselves to get involved in the effort.
The Lanatas urged the city to seek more public input on critical questions about how to create a downtown that will serve residents’ needs.
“We are all the subject matter experts on Zachary because we live here,” Nick Lanata said. “This isn’t about one building or one plan; this is about a process of figuring out what kind of city we want to live in.”