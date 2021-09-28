Zachary District 2 City Councilman John LeBlanc points out the broken rear windshield, covered with dark plastic but unsecured, sitting on a grass lot next to the paved area of Clark Crain Pre-Owned Cars in Zachary, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The Council asked the city on Tuesday to issue a subpoena to appear to the owner of the property, at 4101 La. 19, that is occupied by the car lot, amid complaints that people are living in cars parked on the property.