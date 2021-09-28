Following complaints of people living in dilapidated vehicles on a used car lot on La. 19, the owner of the currently inactive dealership told the Zachary City Council on Tuesday he’ll remove all inventory from the property until he can hire someone new to run the business.
The council also voted to return the speed limit on Main Street to 35 mph, reversing a recent decision to lower it amid downtown redevelopment efforts.
The car dealership’s owner, Clark Crain, was at the council’s meeting along with a representative of the property owner, who was subpoenaed after the last council meeting. The panel wanted answers after receiving reports of people living in cars with busted-out windows on the lot.
The owners have been hauling away damaged vehicles in the past couple of weeks. But several cars remain, and the office building has broken windows — prompting council members to prod Crain about what security measures he is taking to ensure problems do not continue.
Crain said the property has an alarm system and he has made Zachary police aware of issues at the lot. But his plan for fixing the problems long-term rests largely in finding someone to get the business, which he said closed about eight months ago, back up and running.
That didn’t satisfy council members, who then asked Crain if he could remove all of his inventory until the business is operational again. The auto dealer said he would have it done — plus make repairs to the office building — within a couple of weeks.
Crain also runs a larger dealership in St. Francisville.
On the Main Street matter, Councilman Lael Montgomery said the 25 mph speed limit is causing people to avoid the area for fear of getting a speeding ticket.
“That’s the main corridor in Zachary,” he said, adding that the lower speed limit has only made downtown less inviting.
The council approved the 25 mph limit in anticipation of construction of a new combined City Hall and retail building — plans for which came to a halt last month after council members decided they wanted more information on the project’s cost first.
There were other arguments for the lower speed limit too, including making downtown safer for both drivers and pedestrians as the city tries to revitalize the area.
Mayor David Amrhein said it doesn’t take much longer to drive the length of Main Street at 25 mph versus 35 mph. And, he added, police department data show the number of wrecks have gone down since the change was made.
“From a safety standpoint, I think it’s done exactly what we wanted it to do,” Amrhein said.
Montgomery responded that Zachary won’t succeed if it’s viewed as a speed trap and drivers are detouring away from slow downtown streets. His motion to go back to 35 mph passed on a 3-2 vote.
In other business, the council:
- Asked the mayor to contact the CSRS engineering firm for a quote for a long-term drainage plan for the city. The city council recently heard a presentation by representatives from the firm about tools that could offer a better understanding of the impact of new subdivisions on drainage.
- Approved a development plan and conditional use permits for a bed and breakfast to be located in a historic house on Virginia Street downtown. It also will feature a restaurant and event space.
- Approved a plan for Phase 7 of construction in the Americana development. The work will add 124 residential lots and some common areas to the subdivision.
- Recognized several City Hall employees, police officers and firefighters who recently went to Houma to serve meals to those affected by Hurricane Ida. The group provided more than 700 plates of fried fish and french fries. The local Rotary Club also has helped gather supplies and funds to aid storm recovery in Houma.
- Set trick-or-treating hours for 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.