A journey that started in Baton Rouge, crossed oceans, expressed compassion in the slums of Calcutta, witnessed the historic and spiritual significance of the Vatican, and currently resides in Zachary was celebrated Sunday when the Rev. Jeffery Bayhi observed the 40th anniversary as a priest.
Officials at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, in Zachary, and its sister church Our Lady of Assumption, in Clinton, estimate that more than 600 people attended a Mass marking Bayhi’s anniversary including Bishop Michael Duca and Gov. John Bel Edwards and his wife Donna Edwards.
The Rev. Charles Swanson, of the Diocese of Omaha, Nebraska, delivered the homily where he honored the priesthood and shared a brief summary of Bayhi’s very diverse ministry activities that span four decades.
Swanson said Bayhi served, just to name a few, as an associate pastor, diocese vocational director, retreat master, author, broadcast host and university teacher. Bayhi’s book, "Paved with Souls," recounts six years of summer journeys to Calcutta, India, with Mother Teresa, who led a world-renowned ministry to the poor living in the slums.
Bayhi administered the last rites to Mother Teresa and hand-delivered the materials from her last rites to the Vatican where they were later dispersed as tiny relics to sacred sites across the world, including one relic now a part of the Zachary church.
Swanson applauded Bayhi’s work at Angola State Penitentiary and his work to raise awareness of the global problem of human sex trafficking. In 1983, Bayhi established Metanoia Inc. to help adolescent victims. “He has the ability to see a problem and to not just talk about it, but to do something in concrete way,” Swanson said. “He was able to bring solutions to the problem of human trafficking.”
Bayhi later acknowledged the governor and the state’s first lady for leadership, vision and witness in easing the plight of the victims of sex trafficking. He also gave credit to the “wonderful sisters” who he called his angels and the face of Christ in the community.
Duca, who leads the Baton Rouge Diocese, gently kidded Bayhi’s larger than life persona and reputation for getting monumental accomplishments done. Duca said he wore his small ring to the anniversary Mass, but is was greatly overshadowed by Bayhi’s ring. “On that big ring, is Our Lady in the center of the ring,” Duca said. “And that image sticks in my mind, talking about Father Jeff: Go big, but never go alone. Give your heart in everything you do, but bring Christ with you and know that Mary is on your side.”
Invoking humor again, he said, “Don’t kiss his ring, but notice it; you can see if from here. Mary is at the heart of everything he does.”
Bayhi reflected on his family and roots while acknowledging his 93-year-old mother in attendance with his three brothers who also took part in the Mass. A Baton Rouge native, he was ordained as a priest in 1979 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church. In 1995, he was appointed Director of Vocations and Seminarians for the Diocese and served in that role for 11 years. He has served as pastor of St. John the Baptist and Our Lady of the Assumption since 2006.
When Bayhi reflected on his four decades of service to the priesthood, he said, “Forty years ago, when I was ordained a priest, I tried to figure out how the church made it 2,000 years without me. Now, 40 years later, I realize that if the church weren’t divine, it could have never put up with me for 40 years.”
Bayhi received a degree in psychology from St. Joseph Seminary in St. Benedict near Covington; a master of divinity from Notre Dame in New Orleans; and a doctorate in pastoral counseling from Graduate Theological Foundation in Donaldson, Indiana. He has taught at the college level and has been a retreat master and keynote speaker in the United States and Europe. Bayhi, has provided professional services to the Louisiana Supreme Court Judicial Oversight Committee and the Louisiana Bar Association.