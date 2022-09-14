Zachary City Council members tapped the brakes Tuesday on adopting a noise ordinance, saying they want some more time to make changes to the document.
The council has been pondering a draft ordinance in recent weeks. It sets decibel limits for noise in residential, public, commercial and industrial settings as well as timeframes during which loud sounds would be deemed unacceptable.
Council members fielded several complaints about noise problems in the summer and asked City Attorney John Hopewell to draft some rules for their consideration. The city doesn’t currently have a noise ordinance.
On Tuesday, council members discussed making a variety of tweaks to the document, including a slight increase in the decibel standard set for residential areas, and adjusting the timeframes. They didn’t settle on any particular solutions, deciding instead to table the vote.
Also on Tuesday, the council discussed the possibility of disallowing residential developments to be built in areas zoned as commercial general. Councilwoman Laura O’Brien brought up the issue, saying people have contacted her with questions about why townhomes are being constructed near the Walmart on Main Street — an area that is filled with businesses.
While commercial establishments can’t be located in residential-zoned areas, Zachary’s development code does allow the opposite.
Hopewell and city planner Bryant Dixon explained that implementing restrictions on residential developments in commercial zonings is possible but could be complicated due to Fair Housing Act regulations. And, Dixon added, multifamily housing complexes can be considered businesses given that they have owners who provide something in exchange for money.
“It’s going to be a tricky line,” Dixon said.
At the urging of Councilman Lael Montgomery, the council also continued a discussion from a previous meeting about what the city can do about an overgrown lot on Woodland Drive that a neighbor has repeatedly complained about.
The city put a lien on the property and cut the grass late last month, Hopewell said.
But, Montgomery said, the city has the power to do more. He pointed to an ordinance that says the city can “destroy and remove weeds, grass, deleterious or unhealthy growths or other noxious matter growing.” Besides tall grass, the property in question is filled with tallow trees and brush.
Hopewell agreed that the city can remove those things but typically doesn’t — reserving that authority for specific situations, such as when the overgrowth is causing a public safety hazard.
“It’s Pandora’s box,” Hopewell said. The Woodland Drive property is not the only one in Zachary in such a state, he said, and cleaning up all those overgrown lots would take up too much time, money and effort on the part of the city.
The council also agreed to the city taking over maintenance of Port Hudson-Pride Road and Rollins Road. Both are slated for improvements under the parishwide MovEBR tax program. If East Baton Rouge leaders also approve the move, the parish will hand over the MovEBR funds and maintenance responsibilities for the two roads to Zachary, Hopewell said.
And, the council accepted a bid from Stuart and Company to build a new police complex. A contract will still have to be awarded pending further negotiations.
“This is strictly to make sure we don’t lose this price,” Hopewell said.