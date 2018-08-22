MANDEVILLE — Keep Louisiana Beautiful will hold its annual state conference and Everyday Hero Awards Banquet on Sept. 26-27 in Baton Rouge.
The group encourages those interested in working toward a greener, cleaner, more beautiful Louisiana to attend. Individuals, municipalities, businesses and organizations may register for $135. Opportunities to exhibit are available.
The first night of the conference concludes with the Everyday Hero Awards Banquet, which honors outstanding affiliates, community organizations, corporate partners and individuals that go above and beyond in their daily work to keep their communities clean and beautiful.
To register, view conference details or nominate an individual or group for an Everyday Hero Award, please visit www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org.
Industry experts, civic officials and anti-litter advocates from across the state will gather to present and share best practices that encourage environmental stewardship in practical ways that attendees can bring back to their own communities.